Looking for cryptocurrencies with the potential to earn 100x returns? Check out Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Stacks

If you have been tracking the news, the rally in cryptocurrency prices must have attracted your attention. From promising returns to inflation-proof investments and enhanced data privacy, there are several reasons why cryptocurrencies have drawn investors in large numbers. Plus, the advancements in blockchain technology have paved the way for other digital assets like meme coins and cryptocurrencies. For rookie investors, research is the best way to pick dependable cryptocurrencies. You can dig up information about some of the leading names like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Avalanche (AVAX), and Stacks (STX), evaluate them, and then choose the one in which you want to invest. To help you get started, here's a look at some of the key features of the three cryptocurrencies mentioned above.
Big Eyes Coin: Helping more investors benefit from blockchain
Counted among the most exciting cryptocurrency to hit the market, Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming meme coin that has been designed to enable more investors to switch to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for generating wealth. The meme coin aims to encourage more people to access blockchain technology and DeFi platforms with a user-friendly backend system and how-to guides and tutorials to educate investors.
It will be rolling out a native coin called BIG which will be used for transactional purposes like staking, liquidity pool acquisition, token swapping, minting NFTs, and earning rewards. The token's total supply is capped at 200,000,000,000 units, and it will be available at presale for interested buyers.
The meme coin is inspired by the story of a cat called Big Eyes, who thought his cuteness was a weakness. Big Eyes realized he could inspire memes and earn millions every year. Over a year, unforeseen circumstances and extensive worldwide voyages made him realize that his cuteness could be turned into a strength. Big Eyes realized he could inspire memes and earn millions every year.
The process to purchase the BIG token is fairly simple. People can purchase these tokens through their debit or credit card or cryptocurrencies like ETH or BNB. If a user plans to purchase through a debit or credit card, they would first have to purchase BNB or ETH tokens and then use them to buy the desired amount of BIG Tokens.
If you are using BNB or ETH to buy the BIG token, activating a digital wallet is the first thing to take care of. The platform recommends MetaMask and Trust Wallet for desktop and mobile browsers. Once the wallet is activated, users can select the payment method and then pay for the tokens bought. Buyers will be able to access these tokens on the claims page after the presale ends. Also, the platform does not levy any taxes on the purchase or sale of BIG Tokens.
AgEuro now live on Avalanche
Avalanche is a smart contracts platform for building highly scalable and secure dApps. It also has a premier scaling solution called subnets which help developers leverage powerful Web 3.0 tools. The Avalanche Foundation also encourages developers to build with subnets as part of an incentive-based program. Its native token is AVAX which can be used for all transactional uses on the network. Recently, Avalanche announced that agEUR was now available on both Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche in Europe. Hence, investors could use the AVAX Token without having to pay high foreign exchange rates.
STX trading now available on Kraken Exchange
Stack is a decentralized platform that enables its users to build dApps, deploy smart contracts, and mint NFTs for Bitcoin. Built on the proof-of-transfer consensus algorithm, with Stacks, users can hold and lock their STX Tokens and participate in the platform's daily operations. In exchange, they will get BTC Tokens as a reward. It has rolled out a native token called STX, which comes in handy when dealing with network transactional uses. Recently, Stacks announced that starting in October, STX withdrawals, deposits, and token trading would also be available on Kraken Exchange.
Given their unique functionality and cutting-edge features, it can be difficult for investors to choose a favorite among the three cryptocurrencies. However, if you are eyeing long-term growth potential, many analysts have tipped Big Eyes Coin as a great option. Not only does the cryptocurrency have a unique use case, but it also offers its users multiple opportunities to earn passive income.
