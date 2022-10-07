Looking for new customers for nail salons with Maby

Every nail salon proprietor will, at some point or another, have the idea to increase the average number of clients that use their establishment every month.
Stopgap measures will always be available to you, such as having a sale, offering a discount, or placing an advertisement. But the issue with relying on only practical solutions for a limited time is that they are expensive and, in most cases, only function while you are paying for them!
How can I ensure that many customers frequent your nail salon?
How to get the first customers in the salon?
When it comes to running a successful manicure and spa business, these are the kinds of questions that give every salon owner a headache. Let’s look at some fundamental approaches to marketing using Maby, shall we?
Regarding the distribution of leaflets, identify the appropriate clients for the salon to target within a radius of five kilometers around the salon.
Reaching customers around the salon within 5km is a great idea for every nail salon owner. This makes it easy for nail salon owners to find new customers. Customers can easily search for the nail salon near me and choose the nail service they like best.
Utilize promotional applications such as Maby to improve the overall client experience and find new consumers more efficiently. The rescheduling process is simple.
They are developing an informational channel for clients to learn about services through a website.
The use of social networks is an efficient form of advertising that enables you to communicate with a large number of potential clients.
- Previous clients: previous clients are an excellent source for bringing in new clients for your business; you can design programs to entice previous clients to bring in new clients for your practice.
If you still use any other techniques, kindly comment and let Maby know about it.