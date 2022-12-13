Looking For Some Tokens To Buy By The End Of 2022? Learn About Algorand, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin

Searching for innovative cryptocurrencies is quite tiresome, especially when the market is hit by the recent crypto crash. If you are a crypto enthusiast that is troubled by the same problem, this article will be a good read. Let's explore two existing tokens, Algorand (ALGO) and Avalanche (AVAX), and learn about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), an upcoming cryptocurrency in detail below!
Algorand (ALGO) - A Worldwide Eco-Friendly Blockchain
Algorand (ALGO) is the native crypto token of the Algorand ecosystem. It serves as a utility and governance token registered under the ERC-20 Smart contracts. ALGO is a versatile crypto token that allows users to pay transaction fees and purchase digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) available on the chain. Today, Algorand (ALGO) ranks in the top 30 projects registered at CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of more than $1.7 billion. The all-time high price of ALGO tokens is $3.28. However, due to the recent crypto market crash, this cryptocurrency is trading at around $0.2 per ALGO.
Avalanche (AVAX) - Competing with Ethereum (ETH)
Avalanche (AVAX), also known as the "red token," is a potential decentralized finance (DeFi) in competition with Ethereum (ETH). AVAX cryptocurrency is used for paying transaction fees, similar to ETH token work. But the Avalanche ecosystem is faster and more scalable than that of Ethereum. The average number of transactions AVAX can validate in a second is 45,000, while ETH can only process 15 transactions simultaneously. Today, Avalanche (AVAX) lists in the top 20 projects according to CoinMarketCap, with a price of around $13 for each AVAX. Also, the market cap of this cryptocurrency is more than $4.1 Billion at the time of writing this article.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Hyped-Up Meme Coin
After being featured in Times Square in New York City the last week, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has accumulated more than $11.23 million in the presale season. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to emerge as a cute, community-based meme token that will bring all the users together and encourage interaction. To make this possible, the team will incorporate the
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Through this feature, the team will distribute voting rights to token holders. This way, all the users will be able to participate in making decisions for upcoming plans and projects. Furthermore, the Big Eyes ecosystem has a great deal of attention towards charity. The team realizes the importance of saving the depleting oceans. Thus, the team has allocated 5% of the total supply of tokens for this purpose.
Learn About The Big Eyes Coin Live Presale
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens have stepped into the 7th stage with the hope that they will be successful like the previous stages. It is quite evident that this project has the potential to grow big if the market conditions stay stable and this cryptocurrency develops like whitepaper states. The BIG tokens are selling out rapidly in this stage, where 1 USDT = 3181.82 BIG. If you are looking forward to getting cryptocurrency at a low cost, this is a grab-worthy opportunity.
To get started, firstly, you need to get a suitable crypto wallet. You can either download MetaMask or Trust Wallet to facilitate your purchase. Then, choose appropriate tokens to fund the wallet - ETH, BNB, or USDT. Once done, connect the wallet to the official website of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and confirm your purchase. The ecosystem will hold on to your tokens till the project is not officially launched. You can claim them as soon as the presale ends.
For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
