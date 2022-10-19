Looking for the best laptop under Rs 30000

These days, laptops are a necessity rather than a luxury. They’re the go-to machines, computing solutions and multitasking devices for personal use, office work and studies. With the evolution in PC technology, laptops have become thinner, lighter and more powerful. The modern-day best laptops under ₹30,000 offer blazing-fast performance, superior build quality and smart features. These devices are so fast, powerful and efficient that you can get all kinds of computing work done anywhere and anytime without any hassles.
As the rate of this progression intensifies further, choosing the right long-lasting laptop gets more challenging than ever. This is especially true when you consider factors like superior display quality, the latest processor, high-end graphics card, upgradeable memory, ample storage and good thermal performance. Therefore, we have curated a list of the best laptops under 30000 to help you grab the value for money deal, as per your budget and requirement.
Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IGL05 (81WH007KIN) Laptop: This Lenovo Notebook is the go-to option for those who seek the best laptop under ₹30,000. It is powered by a top-tier Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor that makes the device capable of handling demanding tasks. The power-efficient chip also ensures that the laptop delivers at least 7 hours of battery life. You can easily carry it wherever you go, thanks to the slim form factor.
ASUS X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop: This budget laptop from ASUS features a sturdy design that can handle rough usage and protects the machine against accidental drops. Also, the Notebook weighs a mere 1.9 kg, and hence, you can carry it with you to the office or college without hassle. A powerful Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor powers the machine, and comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 1TB of HDD storage.
Lenovo Ideapad 1 11IGL05 (81VT009UIN) Laptop: When it comes to value-for-money, best laptops under ₹30,000, it's difficult to beat this entry-level model from Lenovo. This model runs on a Celeron Dual Core 4th Gen processor. This chip allows you to multitask with ease and execute CPU-intensive tasks with minimal fatigue. The laptop features an 11.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 250 nits, so you can clearly see the screen even when you’re working outdoors.
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition Laptop: If you want to keep the purse strings tight but seek flagship-level performance in your next laptop, consider this model from Redmi. The laptop features Intel’s latest Tiger Lake 11th Gen i3-1115G4 CPU to offer seamless and lag-free performance. The machine comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage, ensuring the device works without any hiccups. It also has the 11th Gen Intel UHD graphics unit that makes the machine capable of handling demanding applications.
ASUS VivoBook 14 X415JA-BV301W Laptop: If you need a 14-inch screen laptop with powerful hardware and the latest features, this model from ASUS could be your best bet. Powered by an Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor with a clock speed of up to 3.4 GHz, it delivers a superior multitasking experience. The Notebook comes with 1TB of storage, allowing you to store all your data on the device.
Infinix INBook X1 Neo XL22 Laptop: This model from Infinix flaunts a colourful 14-inch display with Full HD resolution to facilitate an engrossing visual experience. It is powered by the Intel Celeron Quad Core CPU, clubbed with 8GB of RAM, promising brute strength at hand. The device also has a large trackpad and a smooth, tactile keyboard for comfortable typing needs. Touted to be one of the best laptops under ₹30,000, it runs on Windows 10 Home Basic OS out of the box.
HP 14s-dq3033TU (637S4PA) Laptop: Configured for high-class productivity and top-quality entertainment experience, this HP Notebook is one of the most preferred 14-inch models in this segment. It boasts a sturdy look with a punchy keyboard packed into an eye-catching design. Furthermore, the laptop houses an Intel Pentium Quad Core processor that clocks at 3.3GHz to deliver a lag-free experience while multitasking, even when pushed to its limits.
ASUS Chromebook C523NA-A20303 Laptop: If you prefer buying a Chromebook over a standard laptop, then this ASUS device could be a great option. It features a large 15.6-inch screen, which is ideal for multimedia consumption and regular work. Powered by an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, it delivers a compelling performance, regardless of the task. Also, a 64GB SSD storage offers adequate space to store all your files, movies and documents.
With powerful hardware and the latest software configuration, these feature-packed laptops offer sheer value for your money.