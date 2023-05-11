Lotus Salon Franchise Offers Comprehensive Training and Support: From Haircutting Techniques to Business Operations

Lotus Salon Corporation announced today that its powerhouse team of haircutting professionals and business experts offers comprehensive training and support to its franchisees. The new Lotus Salon franchise opportunity will deliver exclusive, original, and modern training and support to Lotus Salons throughout India, London, Singapore, New York, and Dubai. Mr. Aditya Kapoor, the owner of Lotus Salon and an internationally acclaimed personal care services expert, has formally announced the company's plan for worldwide expansion recently.
Lotus Salon Corporation provides franchisees with an established brand name, high-quality equipment and products, a track record of success, ongoing premium training by industry experts, continuous market, advertising, recruiting, retention, business, and management support, reducing the overall customer acquisition cost. The salon constantly strives to educate and train stylists about the latest techniques and styles with state-of-the-art technology.
"From haircutting techniques to business operations, the training we offer is comprehensive and never-ending," said the Owner of Lotus Salon Corporation, Mr. Aditya Kapoor. "With great admiration and humility of other salons, we know owners struggle to provide the needed support and career roadmap for amazingly creative and hardworking professionals they employee," he stated. "Lotus Salon is trying to change this by providing the best haircutting and business training and support by the industry's best and most celebrated salon professionals."
“While setting and designing a new salon, I put myself in place of the consumer and then feel and relate with them before choosing or selecting,” added Aditya.
Hair, nail, and beauty professionals inside the Lotus Salons work with some of the best and most modern equipment and supplies. The inspiration for the very modern, stylish, and plush salon interiors comes mostly from the needs expressed by the growing awareness and more informed consumers. From premium grooming dryers to shampoos and conditioners, the franchise strived to ensure that salon professionals have the resources to help their artistry shine through daily.
"Our store build and salon culture were intentionally designed with the modern hairstylists and mind," said Aditya. "The space is clean, modern, and filled with custom fixtures and furniture. We hope that Lotus Salon's training, support, and culture will significantly elevate the status of professional hairstylists. They deserve so much more, and we hope to lead the charge."
Lotus Salon Corporation is a premium hair, beauty, and nail salon that employs over 3000+ employees to customize every customer's experience based on their unique needs and requirements. The company emerges alone as the personal care services industry's largest single salon chain in the country. Lotus Salon's vision is to expand to 5000+ salons by 2025.
Established in January 2011, Lotus Salon Franchise has shown year-on-year growth. It is a chain of 30+ branches in India, New York, Singapore, London, and Dubai. Lotus Salon's goal is to ensure Lotus Franchisees become the go-to local salon in every local community worldwide by providing Lotus Salon franchisees with tools to bring them more business. For more information, visit https://www.lotussalonfranchise.com/.