LOVEVEER SINGH aka PANNU---- The love for touring and photography propelled him capture life

People with artistic and imaginative brains try to extrapolate the energy in everything. Some people are enthusiastic about traveling, photography, and filming, so is Loveveer Singh aka Pannu.
Loveveer Singh is a travel dork who likes photography. His skills in directing and filming steer him to unfold the elegance of the world by capturing each and every moment that exemplifies the extraordinary charm of life. By touring to places seeking several culture, and food he not only capture those in his heart but also in his camera. His conception to see everything is particular and his ideology to not only love traveling but to live the traveling experience compelled him to work towards his passion with full zeal and enthusiasm.
Though he has attained a lot in such a short span of time still with unceasing potential and zeal to touch the sky of success he is getting ahead every day and setting a benchmark for the youth of our country. Thus, for his future, we wish him Good Luck.