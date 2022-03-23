LunarCrush's Social Intelligence for Crypto Distils Truth from its Million Versions

The digital transformation has given way to many advantages as well as shortcomings of the digital space. The most apparent is the difficulty in figuring out what is true online. This has left most people cautious of the information they consume on social media, especially when there is a lot to learn about the growing crypto and blockchain technologies.
LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform that collects activity across social media for bitcoin, crypto exchanges, altcoins, influencers, and more. With millions of versions of content on the internet, LunarCrush collects activity in real-time backed by its artificial intelligence and distills it into digestible data for users. This helps people make an informed decision, especially in the crypto space, where so much is evolving and being discovered every single day. Social intelligence for crypto and other digital information points is crucial because the truth is buried in a lot of fluff and misinformation. LunarCrush sees and hears every drop of information and then interprets the patterns to give an objective perspective on what's happening in the crypto place.
Distilling the truth from a million versions of it is practically impossible for individuals. However, an intelligent system can quickly learn and adapt to make this easier. Users of LunarCrush enable the platform to get smarter the more they use it. LunarCrush picks up on the things that interest a user and focuses on providing the social data that matters most to each user.
Users can unlock new features, insights, rewards, and more when they reach new levels on LunarCrush. This is made possible by using the platform's indigenous Lunr Token. Users can learn more about the crypto space and stay abreast with what's trending in social media posts, coins, and crypto adoption globally.
