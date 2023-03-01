Lyra Network Completes 15 years of Innovation and Success in the Indian FinTech Ecosystem

New Delhi (India), March 1: Lyra Network, a leading Fintech solutions company has completed 15 years of innovation and success in India. Lyra offers bespoke Paytech solutions and is a leader in e-commerce and proximity payment solutions. Mr. Rajesh Desai, CoFounder, CEO & MD, shares Lyra’s journey of becoming India’s leading trusted partner for all types of Digital Payments.
1. How is Lyra Network’s journey in India so far?
Lyra Network started its operations in India in 2007 and has been securing data flow between merchants and banks successfully ever since. With several challenges and obstacles on the way, Lyra India continued to grow past each of them to achieve its vision to build and offer relevant, dependable, and secure solutions to facilitate online payments.
Today after 15 years, Lyra India is the trusted partner for all types of digital payments and is growing constantly at a steady pace. What once was a one-man army with a shared corner office stands with multiple office spaces, two full-fledged robust active data centres, and a large family of field expert individuals.
With numerous acknowledgments and accolades, Lyra Network India has secured the repute of being the best in the industry.
2. Tell us about the products Lyra offers to the fintech industry, after a wonderful journey of more than a decade.
Lyra India is a leader in securing e-commerce and proximity payments. Actively working in the sectors like:
- Payment Aggregator Solutions
- SIM and POS Solutions
- TSP Solutions
Lyra offers highly secure payment acceptance solutions like Lyra EPOS, SIM Solutions, POS Routing Solutions, Payment Switch, WhatsApp Payment Solution and many more add-on innovative services in the payment processing field and Paytech solutions for banks and fintechs.
Lyra has successfully implemented the technology, customized and apt for the local Indian market. Additionally, the services Lyra offers assure high security, stability, and robustness to help customers carry out smooth transactions.
Lyra’s Last Mile Connectivity is playing a critical role in financial inclusion. It was deployed to solve transaction problems and boost financial inclusion in rural and remote India. This solution is successfully working in rural areas and is helping the government to achieve the goal of making “each village a digital village”.
Lyra’s technologies and Paytech solutions played a significant role in the demonetization and COVID-lockdown situation, running at full strength and providing uninterrupted services to the nation.
The year 2022 was rather eventful for Lyra India and with the same enthusiasm; Lyra India is very much looking forward to the year 2023! For Lyra India, the year 2023 started on a rather big note that came in the form of launching Lyra's very own SoundBox solution. Following the need of the hour and adding Lyra's innovative spin, Lyra's SoundBox is up and ready to become a portable payment alert companion for merchants.
Lyra’s Paytech solutions cater to multiple verticals in India and globally. Today, Lyra Network is proud to be offering technology services in the connectivity space and the entire gamut of sectors namely banks, financial institutions, government, online businesses, startups, and transport. Lyra has specialized in brick-and-mortar service over a period and is supportive of Omni-channel businesses.
3. What’s Lyra's SoundBox solution? How this product will add value to the Indian fintech industry?
Lyra India has launched Lyra SoundBox, a compact and portable payment alert companion for merchants, banks, etc. With customized alerts, a seamless back-office interface and made-in-India technology, Lyra's SoundBox ecosystem enables plug and play with TSP & Acquirer platform to accept QR payments. Lyra's SoundBox is equipped with a loud and clear sound output of about 110dB and offers more than 24-hour battery backup and effortless installation.
The need of the time, Lyra's SoundBox is compatible with multiple payment methods, supports multiple languages and supports WiFi as well as SIM connectivity. It is a start-to-end package starting with sound box devices, QR codes, QR Panel, MQTT Server, Payment gateway, TMS and solution sim cards. It is backed with Lyra's well-renowned SIM solution and Lyra processes the entire connectivity setup along with payment collection and sound notification.
With the main goal to deliver frictionless secure transaction route with fewer hops and uninterrupted services, Lyra is looking forward to designing more fully make-in-India, start-to-end packages like SoundBox and POS Solution.
4. NPCI International signed an MoU with Lyra for acceptance of RuPay and UPI in France. How is the experience so far?
Lyra India is very excited and proud to be part of this eminent project. With the ongoing meetings with NPCI International, Lyra India as a technical and knowledge partner is looking forward to the success of the project.
5. Do you think Indian Rupee can be accepted as an International currency in near future?
Permission for international trade settlement in Indian Rupee is one of the greatest initiatives taken by RBI. The decision will not only help reduce India's dependency on the US dollar but it will also help increase the interest of the global trading community.
However, there is expected to be some resistance and there is a long way to achieve success, this is definitely a good beginning. Nevertheless, the government has to make sure that to make Rupee an International currency, there has to be a well-designed strategy, a firm infra, a good set of regulations and financial innovation.
6. What are the current requirements in the payment industry and how Lyra is going to achieve that?
Continuing the path from the year 2022, the year 2023 will also be a year enriched with innovations. Fintechs and Paytechs are required to launch ingenious apps and products that incorporate technology drivers like AI, ML, voice processing, VR, 5G, etc. and use comparatively less data and storage enabling seamless and quick usage.
Many fintechs, banks, and financial institutes are facing payment failures due to technical issues, unscalable infrastructure, network and server outages, etc. thus bringing forward the need to have dedicated platforms with improved latency and connectivity that can withstand any changes for managing payments.
Lyra is here to implement and offer a multitude of payment solutions implemented with Lyra’s innovative twist. In the coming days, Lyra is planning to introduce new offerings and services in the Indian digital payment space to further establish its presence in the Indian payments ecosystem.
