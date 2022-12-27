M. Michael Mitama and His Quest for Human Rights and Dignity

The Russia-Ukraine war that started in February 2022 has left the entire Ukraine nation in need of people who step up and achieve a sense of dignity for those displaced. The crisis that the world witnessed Ukraine going through inspired many people across the globe to dig their feet in and say, "No, not on our watch!"
It is in such times, that people desperately need hope in the face of adversity. M. Micheal Mitama from the United States is one of those guardians. Since the start of the war, M. Michael Mitama has been working and contributing tremendously in any way he can to show solidarity in the absence of order.
M. Micheal Mitama is the Founder and former CEO of Theta342, a cyber security company, which has been established in several countries worldwide such as India, USA, Mexico and others, following which he is highly regarded as a world class cyber warfare expert who has trained in many forms of Combat and not just a Cyber.
He has not only been actively working in the war through the means of cyber warfare, but also has gone to the war zone multiple times and has saved many people from devastating circumstances.
Mitama has been a rigorous force of advocacy of human rights. In his fight, he was even hurt to the point of hospitalization (due to face lacerations from saving a woman in Poland) yet he has not given up hope. He is also part of AMEDD, The Army Medical Department, as a combat medic. With many years of various weapon systems and cyberwarfare in his arsenal, he's a unique breed of soldier.
His multidisciplinary capabilities and tenacity have allowed him to create a huge impact that allowed him to take a stand for his beliefs.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.