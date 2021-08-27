Made in India, celebrated everywhere: Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, Tarun Tejpal etc prove literature is a borderless world

The death of reading — and by extension, of publishing — has been proclaimed with almost unwavering predictability through the past century as new media emerged and fundamentally changed how we process information. Radio, television, the internet, OTT platforms, podcasting, digital multimedia platforms…you’d think it was well and truly over for lovers of literature, of the book itself.
You’d be wrong. Despite the massive disruptions of the pandemic, the global book publishing industry is expected to post over 5% growth between 2020 and 2021 — from USD 87.92 billion to USD 92.68 billion, and is expected to touch USD 104 billion by 2025.
Remarkably, India counts among the top of the pile — among the top 7 publishing nations in the world, and number three when it comes to English language publishing, after only the US and UK. Over 90,000 new books are published here annually, in 24 languages.
But perhaps one of the most landmark accomplishments of the Indian literary firmament in recent decades is that a host of Indian writers have found widespread followings outside their own country, and been translated into other languages with spectacular success.
While writers such as Salman Rushdie, Aravind Adiga and Jhumpa Lahiri have substantial followings, they are often considered diasporic writers, even when their work is steeped in Indian identity, as well as cultural and social structures. But beyond these figures, there is a robust universe of Indian writers in English whose literary accomplishments have found substantive followings and acclaim globally.
Arundhati Roy
She may be a polarising figure, but Arundhati Roy marks a decisive moment for the rise of mainstream Indian writing in English: the acclaimed Booker Prize in 1997 for The God of Small Things, rave reviews in publications across the globe, translation into virtually every language — and 20 years later, when she published only her second novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, the sort of giddy excitement reserved for the great masters. Ministry went on to be published in over 50 languages and was also longlisted for the Man Booker. Her prolific non-fiction writing — particularly the essay form, as well as op-eds for prestigious global news platforms — make sure Roy is never far from the centre of conversation when India is spoken of on the world stage.
Vikram Seth
He has published eight books of poetry and three novels but it is for A Suitable Boy — the 1,349 page doorstopper that became an improbable bestseller — that Vikram Seth is most widely known, both within and outside the country. His two subsequent novels, An Equal Music and Two Lives, went on to win him jaw-dropping advances (GBP 500,000 and 1.4 million respectively) and publication across the globe but it remains A Suitable Boy — which was adapted into a BBC drama miniseries last year — with which his name is synonymous.
Amitav Ghosh
Unlike the others on this list, it is not his fiction — though it is ambitious, complex and deeply respected by writers across the globe for its highly original narrative strategies — that has won Ghosh his most fervent following in recent times. Rather, with The Great Derangement, his gripping book-length essay about climate change and the literary form, Ghosh has gone on to establish himself as one of the handful of writers taking on the most urgent, catastrophic challenge facing the species, both as a writer and thinker. In fact in 2019, Foreign Policy magazine named him one of the most important global thinkers of the preceding decade.
Tarun Tejpal
His founding of Tehelka and public life in journalism often obscures his success as a writer but his three published novels are, in some sense, more familiar to readers outside the country than even the journalism. His first novel, The Alchemy of Desire, was translated into multiple languages and won a cult following in France, in particular, where he went on to be awarded the prestigious Le Prix Mille Pages Award. Tarun J Tejpal then went on to write the critically acclaimed The Story of My Assassins, hailed by Le Figaro as a “masterpiece”, a book about which Nobel laureate V S Naipaul said “at last — a new and brilliantly original novel from India.’ It was a rare moment of synthesis between high literary accomplishment and potent commercial success when Amazon Prime acquired the rights to the novel and adapted it into 2020’s wildly successful Paatal Lok. Tarun Tejpal third novel, The Valley of Masks, was longlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize in 2011. All three books have been translated into multiple languages and are published in territories around the world.
Kiran Desai
At once wildly successful and yet, often tending to fly under the radar, Kiran Desai — daughter of the respected writer Anita Desai — is one of only five Indian or Indian-origin writers to have won the Booker prize, for her celebrated novel The Inheritance of Loss in 2006, becoming at the time the youngest-ever woman to win the award (she was 35 when she won; the other Indian writers to have won are Sir V S Naipaul, Salman Rushdie, Arundhati Roy and Aravind Adiga) as well as the prestigious National Book Critics Circle Fiction Award. Desai has said that she has been at work on her third novel for the past ten years, a book she says is “about power…about a young Indian woman out in India and the world,” but though she had anticipated finishing the book by 2018, it remains unpublished as on date.