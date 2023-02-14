Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University Meets BBCI To Sign Up For Cancer Biology MSc. And PhD. Courses

New Delhi (India), February 14: Cancer biology and research can transform and save lives. So, it is being taken with more seriousness across the universities in India now. The purpose of introducing this course is to develop safe and efficient methods of cancer detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and ultimately, a cure. With the growing cases of cancer in India today, such initiatives will pave the way for better knowledge and treatment opportunities. Hence, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Dr. B. Boorah Cancer Institute (BBCI), a unit of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, under the Ministry of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India and Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam (MSSV) on 23rd November 2022, Wednesday at the Conference Hall of BBCI.
The MOU was signed between Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of the Hospital (BBCI) and Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar, Dy. Registrar (Admin) of the University, on behalf of MSSV in a grand ceremony. The meeting also had the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Mridul Hazarika and other higher-level officials of the University and the Hospital.
The journey of BBCI in this race against cancer has been long and it is worth mentioning here that they have crossed a glorious span of 50 years in serving society. They have been helping and saving the lives of cancer patients across the northeastern region of the country through their quality treatment for carcinoma.
The importance of cancer biology and allied research at this point can’t be denied when the cases are rising at a fast pace. So, it is a proud moment for the university to be launching this program. The inclusion of cancer courses will help us understand the disease better while finding its right cure. The more we will progress towards understanding it, the more we will get closer to diminishing the effects of cancer.
Dr. S K Sarkar thinks that research has helped us gain extensive knowledge about the biological processes that lead to cancer, its growth and its spread in one’s body. These discoveries are also helping researchers to develop more targeted and effective treatments and prevention strategies. It is now possible to prevent the disease in many cases, which has also paved the way for smooth cancer screenings, diagnosis and treatments.
According to Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar, if more universities come forward to introduce advanced medical courses like cancer biology, there will be no dearth of resources and we can be hopeful for a better tomorrow. Yesterday’s discoveries will get translated into today’s advances and tomorrow’s cures. Dr. Sarkar also considers it to be a great step towards their social responsibility.
Considering all this, the university has signed the MOU with the BBCI and will be starting the academic programs on Cancer Biology for MSc. and Ph.D. Courses from the next academic session 2023-24 in collaboration where the professors of both institutions will come together to provide a holistic teaching platform for theory as well as practical classes.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mridul Hazarika, University Vice Chancellor, expressed his happiness on this initiative and was hopeful that this collaboration will successfully bridge the gap between the demand and supply of professionals and cancer care service and treatment. It will also prove beneficial for the patients and society as a whole.
The Director of BBCI, Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki was also elated about this collaboration and starting a university program. While speaking to the media, he informed me that this new academic course will mitigate the problems of cancer disease and its treatment and will prove to be a great educational exchange between the two institutions.
It’s high time for more such collaborations so that we can win the race against this deadly disease.