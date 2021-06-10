MAILMAN- The app for email management

It can be overwhelming as well as annoying to check your inbox a hundred times in a single day. With a large number of new emails coming in every day, you end up having to spend too much time trying to declutter your inbox, but it is still never as clear as you want it to be. If all these things keep troubling you then you need an app for email management.
Mailman, the Number One App for Email Management –
Email management software is similar to productivity as well as time management. They aim to keep your inbox organized and clean and try to provide you with email management solutions. An example of an app for email management is Mailman. Mailman is well-known as the productivity tool that is very efficient in achieving Inbox Zero. With Mailman, you will not need to switch to any new email applications; neither will you have to use a new email address. Mailman lets you work with the email app that you prefer after verifying your Google account.
Founder of Mailman –
MetaLab’s founder, Andrew Wilkinson, and an entrepreneur Mohit Mamoria founded Mailman. The latter one is the current CEO of the company. They shared the same desire to create an app efficient enough to achieve Inbox Zero and this led to the founding of this email management tool in 2020. In the initial months itself, Mailman had gained three thousand users.
Mailman as the Best App for Email Management –
Mailman helps you to achieve Inbox Zero and doesn’t require much effort from you. The easy-to-use features of Mailman are quick, productive, and efficient. All of your incoming mails will be redirected to a concealed folder. You will be able to set the period and pattern, which the app will follow while delivering all your emails. Mailman also has a few more unique features to offer but before that, let’s see how Mailman works.
Distinguishing Features of Mailman
The mailman comes with some great features which can be very beneficial for you to increase productivity. Read on to find the best features of Mailman and let us know which feature you like the most.
1. Do Not Disturb Mode: There have been a lot of instances where you have not been able to concentrate because of the constant mail notifications. In situations like these, the Do Not Disturb mode stops the notifications from flooding in. You can turn them off when you need to concentrate on some work and turn them back on when you are working with emails again. However, once the mode is disabled, you will receive all the emails that have been held back. This will increase your productivity and will also improve your time management.
2. Delivery Slots: With the help of Mailman, you can decide when you want to receive the emails. The unique feature of Delivery Slots allows you to set a time to receive all your emails. As an app for email management, Mailman delivers the mails as per the customizations you make. You can set hourly intervals or a specific number of times when you want to receive the emails. As a result of this, not only will your inbox remain orderly, you will also be able to work on them without getting distracted. This tool for time management allows you to work as per your schedule and not as per the sender.
3. Block the Unimportant Mails: Mailman provides you with the option to block emails from an unrecognized sender. You can also use it to block newsletters and subscription emails. When you have time later, you can review these emails and decide whether you want to keep them or delete them. It is a very essential feature that allows Mailman to gain control over the type and number of email control you want. This productivity tool will let you decide how you want to handle a new sender, whether you want to keep them blocked or add them to your list.
4. The VIP List: Keeping up with emails constantly is very tiring and in the process, you might miss an email from an important sender. Mailman gives you the chance to add specific email addresses and domains or add some keywords to the VIP list. In this way, you will always be notified about any emails from them, no matter the customizations that you have made. This feature allows you to be undisturbed and get notified only if you have prioritized the sender.
5. Privacy and Safety: Once you have permitted Mailman, it holds the ability to view and modify your emails, but it cannot delete them. According to the claims made by this email management app, it neither monetizes your email data nor does it store any of your personal data. All it reads is the timestamp of the mail, the subject of the email, and the address. For security reasons, Mailman also encrypts your data on servers in India, Canada, and the USA. This email management app is GDPR-compliant. This means that with just a single click, you can delete all the data.
6. It Starts with a single click: The most valuable part of Mailman is that it works with your Gmail. You do not need to learn or download a new system or even worry about labeling, filing, deleting, or archiving folders. You just have to sign up with your Gmail account and set a few rules during the sign-up time (takes an approx of 30 minutes the first day) and you are all set to reach inbox zero every day effortlessly.
Companies that Use Mailman: Some of the renowned companies that use Mailman to manage their emails are Dribble, Google, Webflow, Theory, Stripe, and Member Stack.
Price: Mailman is one such software that brings in income through subscriptions. The fee of Mailman is lower and costs only eight dollars per month which are paid annually, or ten dollars per month when you pay monthly. Mailman also offers you a twenty-one-day free trial.
Conclusion: Mailman offers various unique features so that you can make the best of this app by customizing the features. Mailman’s advantage21-day over the other email management apps is that Mailman can work with an already existing email app. The user interface is simple and it is also one of the most affordable apps for email management that encrypts your data for safety measures.
The team of Mailman is constantly giving their best to bring new features to its users and stay updated. It may soon be available for other email services as well. Moreover, it is always good to use an app for a little while before paying for it. Mailman lets you have a 21-day trial. This way, you pay only if this email management app serves all of your needs.