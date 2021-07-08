Maintain Your Stove to Ensure Best Performance

Stove replacement and stove repair can get pricey. The best practice is to perform certain stove maintenance procedures yourself at home.
Maintain your stove by keeping it clean. Weekly wipe downs and monthly deep cleans are recommended.
If you haven’t been cleaning your stove, then you will likely need to start with a deep clean. It may seem like a lot of work, but once you are done, weekly maintenance will be a breeze.
Why Should I Maintain My Stove?
Keeping your stove clean will prevent any problems caused by dust, dirt, grime, or grease. Cleaning a stove also prevents bacteria from growing on any crumbs or meat juice splatters.
If you have a gas stove, keeping it clean is even more important. Gas stoves can get clogged by crumbs and small pieces of food. Keeping it clean will help prevent these problems and keep you from having to pay someone to come and repair your stove.
You can always talk to your local stove repair specialist to get professional advice if needed.
How to Maintain Your Stove?
The Instruction Manual for your stove will have specifics of how to clean your exact stove. There are general guidelines that everyone should follow, no matter what stove they have.
Whether you have a gas stove top or an electric stove top rinse and wipe down the stove top weekly. Use a soft cloth that will not scratch the stove’s surface.
Do not pour soapy water down. Instead get the cloth soapy and wet and clean stove top. Then use a clean cloth to dry the now clean surface. It may take a couple of runs to clean off all the soap with the first cloth. Make sure all the soap is cleaned off before you dry the stove top.
There are specific soaps that are recommended for stove tops. If you do not have any of these, you can use gentle dish soap and vinegar to clean the stove top.
Gas stoves have grates, these should be soaked and rinsed once a month. Wipe down and rinse stove parts such as knobs and burner caps (Gas stoves).
Maintaining Oven + Stove Combo
Beyond the general stove top cleaning required to keep your appliance working well, you should also clean the oven. If your stove top can be lifted, you should clean underneath at least once a month. Also clean any drip plates on the stove top.
The Oven window and door should be cleaned monthly unless you rarely use them. If you rarely use them then clean them after each use to prevent bacteria growth.
Ovens have a deep cleaning cycle. Use this deep cleaning cycle once every 6 months. You will want to run it with windows open and fans on as it will smoke if there are any crumbs at the bottom of the stove.
Final Thoughts
Keeping your stove top and oven clean will help prevent the need for costly repairs. Cleaning also extends the possible life expectancy of your appliance.