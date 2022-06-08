Make significant gains with these crypto coins in 2022 - Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Every investor's goal is to get out much more than they put in, and I mean, who doesn't like gains, who doesn't want BIG gains. Significant returns on ROE or ROI on crypto acquisitions are not new and are very common. There's always money to be made every day.
Small but speedy earnings are the norm for most digital currency investors. Three cryptocurrencies, the focus in this article, have the potential for long-term gains. Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are the three cryptocurrencies we'd be looking at today. These have been selected for their long-term investment potential and capacity to deliver substantial profits.
Let's dive right into it.
Polygon (MATIC)
To build a multi-chain ecosystem of Ethereum-compatible blockchains, Polygon promises to provide developers with an easy-to-use infrastructure.
Because of Polygon's rapid expansion, the network has a lot to gain. The Polygon platform can enhance a blockchain project's scalability, adaptability, and autonomy while keeping the Ethereum blockchain's safety, connectivity, and structural benefits.
Polygon is also attempting to alleviate Ethereum's current congestion problem. Decentralized application (DApp) developers can save a lot of money by using a layer two blockchain instead of paying high gas fees. The Polygon Network's significantly lower fees are paid for in MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon Network.
This year, Polygon (MATIC) has announced that it intends to become a carbon-neutral platform. At least $20 million will reduce the network's carbon footprint. Polygon's expansion may benefit from such an approach.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) is one of the top 20 coins in total market capitalization. Bitcoin (BTC) is widely regarded as one of the first and most successful substitutes for the currency, having emerged in 2011. The goal of LTC was to use blockchain technology to facilitate low-cost, quick, and, most significantly, cryptographically secure.
There has also been recent news about a substantial improvement from the Litecoin (LTC) developers. The modification, which has been in the works for the past two years, will emphasize transaction security and privacy.
Logarithmic Finance (LOG)
Financial and trade protocols like Logarithmic Finance (LOG) make it easier for early blockchain entrepreneurs and investors to communicate and collaborate.
It has long been regarded as a challenge to raise funds in decentralized society, with many models intended for this goal being criticized for their flaws.
High time to market costs, an absence of adequate financial security, and low-budget innovators are some of these drawbacks.
Not only would the Ethereum network be supported by Logarithmic Finance (LOG), but all of the major blockchains networks as well; Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC), are among the key blockchains that they plan to integrate into their system.
This will allow users to pick any network of their choice at ease to conduct transactions efficiently.
These coins have shown prospects and look to be great long-term investments and would in no distant time return significant gains.
