Making it huge across social media with his excellence in short video apps is Saurav Soni

He is a young content creator who initially made a huge fan base on TikTok and now is entertaining people with Roposo and other apps.
With the advent of so many business industries and fields over the years, we always thank technology for playing a huge part in these developments and the growth of these fields. Amidst this, how can we not mention the rise of social media platforms and the digital world as a whole? Well, most of the businesses today need social media either to sustain or grow themselves. On the other hand, many new talents also emerged to optimize and utilize these mediums, not just as a way of entertainment but to create content that can spread more smiles and help them earn a massive follower base. Social media is an incredible opportunity that has helped people make their entire careers through it, which has given rise to many talented and creative professionals and content creators. We came across one such highly talented and passionate content creator named Saurav Soni, who has become an entertainment influencer in a very short period of time, showing his prowess through various short video apps.
From the beginning, if anything that attracted Saurav Soni the most, it was the idea to do something different in life. Though this Indian talent did his MBA in Event management and went ahead in owning an Event management agency, his inner creative child pushed him towards the social media world when TikTok was yet not banned in the country. Saurav Soni created great short videos, tickling the funny bones of the audiences and in no time earned a massive follower base, with also excelling in fitness, fashion, inspiration, and lifestyle content. Even after the Chinese app got banned, Saurav Soni kept at it and came up with short video content on Roposo, an Indian short videos app that opened up more opportunities for the youngster to not only garner a stronger follower base but also earn through the same with brand promotions.
Today, Saurav Soni spreads more smiles through Roposo and other short video apps like Likee, Helo, Zili, Gaana (Hotshots), Tiki app, MX Takatak and Moj App. Apart from that, he has a mammoth of followers on Instagram and subscribers on his YouTube channel. To know more, follow him on Instagram @sauravsoniofficial.
Making it huge across social media with his excellence in short video apps is Saurav Soni
