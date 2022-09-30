Making Sense of Indian Gaming Taxation

The difference between direct and indirect levies may not mean much to casual online gamers and even regular consumers of digital entertainment. But they can make or break a healthy business, gaming industry experts point out.
Income Taxes Apply to All
Online entertainment has become the main kind of pastime for a growing number of desi users. While some spend their time (and petty cash) on mobile games between daily chores, others might be skillful or fortunate enough to win some real cash playing their favorite app.
At that point, it goes without saying, players become liable to income tax, just like the gaming company that makes a profit from platform commissions. Legal experts might help out with an occasional guide on tax rates and rules for online gaming earnings.
Put simply, there is no difference for the players whether they win on poker, fantasy sports, lottery or betting online in India. The Income Tax Act treats all earnings the same way – even the illegal ones are subject to taxation!
The Finance Act designates all real-money games as falling in the flat 30% tax bracket. Adding the Health and Education Cess, the total income tax may not rise above 31.2% for gaming wins up to Rs 50 Lakhs. Of course, there is also a Rs 10,000 non-taxable minimum for all earnings generated in India.
The income origin is important, as it applies to both residents and non-residents. However, this is also where rules begin to differ for foreign nationals and companies. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002) clearly states that those incorporated or based abroad are not “reporting entities” in the eyes of India’s tax service administration.
Desi Gaming Startups Stuck in GST Limbo
The fact that offshore gaming companies do not pay income tax in India may not be ethically sound but is more or less logical. After all, they offer their services online and can be accessed by anyone from anywhere.
More importantly, they do not even contribute to the exchequer with the indirect GST levy, a tax which has become mandatory for all providers across the Union. This makes offshore companies instantly more competitive on the desi market as they can offer lower prices and higher prize pools by not adding 18% or 28% GST to the ticket or admission prices.
Recent news of yet another delay in the GST Council’s decision on online gaming rates has kept the industry on edge. A Group of Ministers was expected to submit its report to the Council in early August but has announced that the study was not ready.
The intent is to bring the rate from 18% to 28%, as online entertainment and mobile games are considered non-essential consumption. However, the industry hopes that sound logic will prevail over moralistic arguments and the GST will be imposed on Gross Gaming Revenues – that is, the gaming fees of the operator – and not the entire turnover. The latter option would force operators to pass the costs to players (raising prices by another 28%) or cutting prizes and jackpots.
The latter scenario would inevitably make the business model unsustainable, industry experts agree. Excessive tax burdens will kill the business, depriving thousands of desi gaming startups of their income or pushing them to relocate abroad.
In the end, maybe it is a good idea to have Ministers take their time and consider the issue in-depth, without making hasty or ill-calculated decisions.