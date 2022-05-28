Malhaar Virtual Film Festival to Provide Blockchain-Verified Ownership and Monetization of Creative Content to Artists

May 26: Malhaar Virtual Film Festival has announced that it will be using blockchain-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to provide ownership and monetization of creative content to artists and creators at its upcoming virtual film festival that will go live on 9 July 2022 and continue until 16 July 2022.
This blockchain-based platform by Match My [Talent] will help verify copyright ownership, regulate licensing and distribution of creative content and allow artists to receive the earned revenue.
Malhaar Short Film Festival’s blockchain-based structure enables artists to make money from their films. Looking at other film festivals, each entry is rated by a jury. A badge is awarded based on that rating. The badge acts as an ownership certificate for that film in that festival. Malhaar awards badges but also incorporates an NFT into its business model.
India’s biggest Virtual Film Festival, Malhaar, powered by blockchain technology, will revolutionize how independent artists own and monetize their creations. The Malhaar Platform uses Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which are unique pieces of content that cannot be copied or reproduced. An NFT based on an artist’s work is automatically awarded upon uploading a photo or video using their platform Match My [Talent], which can be verified through a smart contract.
This Indian film festival gained immense popularity and warm response from many filmmakers, including vehement support from some of the biggest names of Indian cinema like Adil Hussain, Rajit Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Ajayan Vincent and Gautam Vaze. According to previous participants, the Malhaar virtual film festival creates a window of global vernacular cinema- Cinema that is vernacular in its concept, approach, communication and the minutest of its details yet universally relevant, relatable and retainable.
“After a grand success of the first edition, this year too, Malhaar film festival is all set to give a platform for filmmakers to show their magic with their movie on themes such as education, migration, gender, mental health and passion,” said Sonia Swaroop Choksi, Festival Director who is also Co-Founder and CEO of Match My [Talent].
Malhaar will offer filmmakers to have conversations and feedback on their original films in Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali etc., within a truly global context. Winners will be honoured in various fields such as The Best Indian Short Film, The Best International Short Film, Best Short Film Under 20 Minutes, etc.
The last date for submitting the entries is 31 May 2022.
All other information regarding the film festival is listed on their website, https://www.matchmytalent.com/initiatives/malhaar/.