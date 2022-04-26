Manage QR Code Campaigns stress-free while increasing engagement with QRCodeChimp

The world is adapting itself to keep up with smart devices. QR codes - in the digital era - have seen an impressive hike in their usage. To pay for groceries or fuel, the public finds scanning QR codes way too quick and time-saving. In the past two years, there has been an approximate 90% increase in the usage of QR codes. To keep a business flourishing, it is a necessity for businesses to constantly keep adapting to trends and new technologies to engage with their audience. Businesses, especially marketing agencies, have started introducing QR Codes in products, services, campaigns, business cards etc. QRCodeChimp is a global service provider which offers a comprehensive QR code management platform that takes care of users' QR code generation and management requirements.
QRCodeChimp was launched in October 2019 to enable businesses to unleash the true potential of QR codes. The vision to create QR code solutions came about to enable organizations to become tech-savvy and efficient by leveraging QR codes in their administrative, marketing, and customer engagement efforts. QRCodeChimp was created with the idea to restructure the marketing landscape by empowering brands to become technologically competent using cost-effective, user-friendly instruments.
QRCodeChimp offers a plethora of QR Code services for multiple sectors. Marketing agencies use its services to run QR campaigns for clients, HR companies use vCard Plus solutions to create digital business cards, prestigious educational institutes such as Harvard University, Princeton University use PDF QR Code, QR Code Business Card, etc. It concocts custom QR codes and runs measurable QR code campaigns to bridge the gap between online and offline marketing.
QRCodeChimp began as a side project for internal use and later, an enhanced version was released for the public. QRCodeChimp has received a commendable response from its clients in terms of the services, features offered and functioning. The response QRCodeChimp received amazed the creators and boosted their will to make it the greatest QR code generator and management platform in the QR Code industry. 'We intend to reach more businesses and make them aware of the benefits of QR codes and how to implement them.' It is also famous for its exceptional QR code shapes and Image/Logo to QR codes.
There are brand new features that QRCodeChimp is planning to launch soon like inquiry forms, consumer data platforms, enhanced analytics, and more. QRCodeChimp is the leading QR code generator and aspires to serve at a much larger scale.
