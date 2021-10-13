Manage your business expenses this festive season with a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

On the back of a recovering economy, this festive season is an opportune time for entrepreneurs across the country. With restrictions lifted and customers taking to the markets in droves, being prepared for an increase in demand is prudent. During this time of year, suppliers, service providers, and industrial retailers also launch seasonal offers. This means you have the unique opportunity to pursue your business goals and take them one step further.
Despite the offers and growing demand from the market, running a business requires ample capital. From daily operational costs to marketing and growth-related expenses, you need funds to progress. Thankfully, lenders also use this time of year to launch special deals for all borrowers. Business owners can especially benefit from this to turn a profit on cost-effective terms. With easy access to working capital, nothing is stopping you from growing this festive season.
To know how a business loan can help you make the most of your business, take a look at these pointers.
It offers you a high-value sanction
Whether you’re looking to strengthen your foothold in the market, create a robust supply chain, maintain a steady inventory, or adopt technology for efficient management, you will need to invest handsomely. All this is expensive, and it can be unwise to rely on personal savings or business profits alone. Instead, you can raise the capital you need without having to dip into working capital by availing of a business loan. With Bajaj Finserv, you can access upwards of Rs. 45 lakh without any hassles. This large amount of capital can help you manage numerous business expenses. Without any financial roadblocks, your business can keep pace with demand and sustain growth.
It is available on flexible terms
As an SME or MSME owner, flexibility is key to running your business optimally. Lenders have adapted their offerings to accommodate this need and deliver maximum value to you. Today, you can access a business loan offer that is personalised to suit your niche needs. For instance, Bajaj Finserv offers special features on business loans. To ensure maximum flexibility, you can access a provision known as the Flexi facility, which is designed to assist you in tackling unexpected or staggered expenses with ease.
Here, you have the option to borrow freely from the approved sanction, as needed. You are only charged interest on the amount you’ve withdrawn and not the entire sanction. To add even more flexibility, Bajaj Finserv allows you to pay interest-only EMIs during the initial parts of the tenor. This helps reduce monthly instalments by up to 45%* and will enable you to manage your cash flow suitably.
It has competitive business loan interest rates and charges
Cost is the number one factor to consider, and entrepreneurs are always on the hunt for the most affordable option. Financial institutions cater to this need by giving you a special deal on the interest rate based on your profile. This is available without the need for lengthy negotiations and discussions. Everything is accessible digitally and at the click of a button.
Some lenders even go the extra mile, allowing you to prepay your business loan at no additional cost, anytime during the tenor. This comes in handy during peak seasons or when your company comes into sizable profits, as it enables cost-effective debt management.
It is easy to apply for and access
The best part of the business loan is that you can use it for all business purposes without restriction. It is also an unsecured credit facility, which means you don’t need to worry about pledging assets as collateral. What’s more, thanks to fintech advancements, accessing capital and availing financial offers is now simpler than ever before. Entrepreneurs can access funding in an instant, with a turnaround time of just a few hours.
For such quick and easy access to funds, the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan is your best bet. Bajaj Finserv makes access to large capital affordable as it offers a competitive interest rate and a flexible tenor to suit all short-term goals. You need to meet the simple eligibility criteria of the lender and apply online by filling the simple form. With everything in order, you can expect the money to be disbursed to you within just 24 hours of approval. For an even easier experience, check your pre-approved offer to enjoy a specialised loan deal right away. Use the funds to make this festive season count and take your business to new heights.
Manage your business expenses this festive season with a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan
On the back of a recovering economy, this festive season is an opportune time for entrepreneurs across the country. With restrictions lifted and customers taking to the markets in droves, being prepared for an increase in demand is prudent. During this time of year, suppliers, service providers, and industrial retailers also launch seasonal offers. This means you have the unique opportunity to pursue your business goals and take them one step further.