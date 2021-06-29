Manish Tiwari, Head honcho of Here and Now 365 - Defining Multicultural Marketing.

Manish Tiwari has excelled in his field of work and has come a long way since he established his media agency. "it's been more than a decade and the journey has indeed been truly enlightening, having learnt how the industry works and what takes it to make it the best. Today, we have attended to over 100+ brands and have a strong force of employees to back our endeavours," says Manish.
He has been working in the media realm since more than a decade and has gained enough grip on its workings. His media and marketing agency 'Here and Now 365' was established in 2005 and has been the force in developing brand communications amongst diverse communities in the UK. Manish says, "the agency has consistently been bringing leading South Asian brands to the forefront, which was never seen earlier. I remember how a group of Indian tourists were amused by looking at advertisements of Indian brands on the London Underground and clicking photographs on their cameras. This was the scene when I landed in London more than a decade back when display of Indian brands anywhere in the UK were a rare occurrence."
I can proudly say that my company has introduced some iconic brands from India and South Asia including Dabur, Airtel, SBI, HDFC, Unilever India, Taj Mahal, Brooke Bond, and many more to UK markets.
The biggest achievement for my company so far has been the Award winning TV Ads for NHS which was rolled out Nationally and ASDA festivals ad which has boosted the teams' confidence. It was also an honour to be featured by the Guardian among the top 20 diversity professionals across the world. With each passing day, we are striving to achieve more milestones and going ahead as a company conquering unknown areas."
