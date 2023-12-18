Mann and Kejriwal Present 1 Crore Cheque to Martyr Amrik Singh's Family

BHAGWANT MANN AND ARVIND KEJRIWAL HANDS OVER CHEQUE WORTH RS 1 CRORE AS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO FAMILY OF MARTYR AMRIK SINGH

ENTIRE NATION IS INDEBTED TO THESE MARTYRS WHO HAD SACRIFICED THEIR LIVES FOR THE SAKE OF THE COUNTRY- SAYS CM

FOR THE FIRST TIME ANY GOVERNMENT IS RECOGNIZING THE MARTYRDOM OF ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL- ASSERTS KEJRIWAL

Maur (Bathinda), December 17-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Amrik Singh, who had attained martyrdom during line of duty while serving the Indian Army.

Handing over the cheque to Gurjant Singh, the father of martyr, the Chief Minister said that Amrik Singh hailed from village Jhanduke and had attained martyrdom while serving the motherland during his posting at Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). He said that the financial assistance is being given to the family as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by this hero for the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the entire nation is indebted to these martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

The Chief Minister said that this humble initiative of the state government is in recognition of the immense contribution of these sons of soil towards preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their life at the altar of the motherland, he said that it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the financial assistance to the family of martyr is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the soldiers and their families.

In his address, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab government for recognizing the supreme sacrifice being made by soldiers for their country. Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was giving Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of the Armed forces personnel martyred during service. He said that this was contrary to the Agniveer scheme of the Union government where the families of martyred soldiers were humiliated by not even being given a single penny of financial assistance or honour.