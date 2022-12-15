Manopravesh Guruji Swami Ramananda received Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award 2022

New Delhi, December 14: Manopravesh Guruji Swami Ramananda awarded by Union Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel as the best astrologer in India, World for his exceptional work in Astrology and Religious services under Dhyana Yoga Foundation Trust at Atma Nirbhar Bharat Awards 2022 in New Delhi
Swami Ramanada Guruji is known to many as Spiritual Guru, Mystic, Motivational speaker and Visionary. His excellence in astrology has been awarded as Best astrologer in India by Central Minister for food processing industries and Jal Shakti Shri Prahlad Singh Patel.
The celebrity-packed felicitation ceremony was started with traditional spirit. The mammoth event witnessed many well-known dignitaries, including Union Minister as the Chief Guest, diplomats and ambassadors from many friendly countries.
Swamiji received the award on behalf of the good astrologers in India who sincerely work for the welfare of people and society. Astrology leads to the betterment of an individual life and nation as a whole. So, Indian astrologers are the nation's pride and well-wishers.
Being independent and self-sufficient is the key of a Developed Country as visioned by Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji.
Atma Nirbhar Bharat Awards 2022 event stated the same by honoring Manopravesh Guruji Swami Ramananda with the prestigious Best Astrologer in India award.
Swamiji is the one and only person in the world who can be able to send the thoughts and receive the thought from anywhere in the World. This vidya is called Manopravesh which is extinct from the common man’s knowledge long ago.
Swami Ramananda Guruji is considered as the best astrologer with accurate predictions. He does online astrology consultancy for people who need guidance and support.
Swamiji predictions are razor perfect and highly influential. People get amazed by the power his accurate past life predictions.
Swami has 35 years of experience in astrology and has great clientele from all across the globe. He has given predictions to people from all races, cultures, and ethnic groups.
His ashram receives people from countries like USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hongkong and from Dubai. Swamiji devotees includes Americans, Canadians, Britans, Australians, Russians, Chinese, Japanese and Indian subcontinent people.
Bollywood Celebrities, Industrialists, Defence personnel, Delegates from other countries do take advice from Swamiji. He is the most trusted and friendly astrologer who will be available when needed for high profile people. He is also an astrologer for people in misery.
Swamiji has seen people suffering from planetary effects which will make their life a hell. Hence, he understands a person like a mother guides them to the right path like a father and makes them reach divinity as a Guru.
Swamiji also requests people to be careful to choose right astrologer for your guidance, since a wrong calculation or interpretation can lead to advice which may not be fit for the life.
Swamiji always insists one to follow the path of righteousness (Dharma) as it is the only way for Ultimate attainment called Moksha. He teaches Pyschic reading, meditation methods, spiritual prayers to whoever interested to learn sincerely.
Swamiji astrology readings are available for people suffering from love problems, marriage problems, Business problem, job problem, and Court cases.
