Mansimran Sandhu treats Punjabi music lovers with Peg La Ke

Singer Mansimran Sandhu surprises Punjabi music lovers with the song Peg La Ke. As soon as the song released, it has successfully made it to the promising list of hit Punjabi songs.
About the song, it is loaded with quirky lyrics and upbeat music. It is perfect to display the love-hate relationship of a young couple, studying in a college. The song lifts up spirits as it reminds us of the ever happening and stress-free college life.You can watch youtube video here https://youtu.be/FTxgjXg_rlQ
Mansimran is an aspiring singer in the Punjabi music industry. He made an appearance in the musical reality show Rising Star 3 for a special international edition. Judged by Diljit Dosanjh, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan, Sandhu’s smooth vocals attract everyone. Ever since he is making all endeavors to position himself in the industry. Also, his efforts are paying off well as his latest creation got tremendous love and appreciation from all over the world.
The US-based singer belongs to a family of musicians and highly inclined to do big in the music field. Peg La Ke is out while his other songs are lined up for the next release soon!