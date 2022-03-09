Marathon In Hyderabad marks launch of campaign for Safe Cities, Women stake claim on the City We Need Now!

March 9: More than 400 young women participated in “Run For Her”, a marathon in Hyderabad today on the eve of International Women’s Day to highlight the issue of “Safe Cities for Women”. The young women came from 10bastis of Hyderabad, and were joined in solidarity by college students from Osmania University and working women from across the city. “Run for Her” was organised by the Local Complaints Committee, Hyderabad District, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Government of Telangana, and ActionAid Association.
ActionAid Associationworks with many womenfrom working class settlements in urban areas across the country. The objective is to strengthen women’s collective energies,buildtheir skills and capacities so they can assert their rights and secure access to entitlements. While the focus of the engagement is to secure women’s space in the world of work, the claim of informal workers, and especially women on the right to the city, is a key agenda of these engagements.
On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, “Safe Cities for Women” – a campaign for Gender Responsive Public Services is being made by women. This campaign falls within the “City We Need Now!” initiative of the World Urban Campaign, of which ActionAid Association is the co-chair.
Through the “Safe Cities for Women” campaign collectives of women in every city will list issues identified through community-led safety audit processes and submit theseto authorities including the Police, the District Magistrate, the concerned Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare, the State Women Commission, and other officials of their city administration.
In Hyderabad, Telangana, ActionAid Association is working with young women across a number of urban localities. The young women recently initiated a Safety Audit in their communities, and have safety maps with highlighted locations as per how safe they are for women. On February 14, 2022 young women met with the Circle Inspector, Begumpet Police Station, and had a discussion on women’s safety, and put forward solutions to ensure safety for women.
The marathon in Hyderabad, which was the first event in this national campaign, was graced by the presence of a number of dignitaries. This included the Chief Guest, Smt. Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, the Hon'ble Chairperson, Telangana State Women’s Commission, Shri L Sharman IAS, District Magistrate, Hyderabad, who presided over the event and special invitee Smt. P. Vijaya Reddy Garu, Corporator, Khairthabad Division.
Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest, Smt. Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Hon'ble Chairperson, Telangana State Women’s Commission said, “Gender equality for sustainable tomorrow is the theme for the year 2022. Gender equality should be in all spheres where both men and women have equal opportunities. We congratulate ActionAid who has been focussing on Safe Cities campaign while focusing on public services which should be gender sensitive. Today's 2k run is one such step forward to ensure that women demands, and men join in solidarity towards safe cities for all. The State has taken various measures to protect and safeguard women and children."
Shri L Sharman IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad said, "Gender discrimination is the root cause of any type of violence against women. We must act and speak out against any type of discrimination. We want to congratulate ActionAid and WCD for this initiative and organising 2K marathon towards gender equality. We congratulate all young girls and young women on this International Women's Day."
Vandana Paul Burder, Programme Implementation Team, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ActionAid Association, said, “Safe cities is integral to the right to the city and integral to the city we need now. The women’s right to the city and space in the world of work can only be ensured when we have safe cities. Equality for girls and womenneeds to be guaranteed and must be protected, at home, in school, at workplace and in public places. The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Government of Telangana, and ActionAid Association has collectively joined to work together to sensitise city administration on the need to ensure safety in public places and workplaces. This safety run is one such initiative to promote safe spaces for women.”
Naghma Khaliq, Head, Young Urban Women Initiative, ActionAid Association, says, “ActionAid Association engages with women’s issues in a myriad of ways. It seeks to promote feminist leadership both within the organisation and in all the collectives, organisations and communities it works with. In addition it seeks to reach out to women and build their collectives and organisations. Young Urban Women, is an initiative of ActionAid Association, which seeks to secure women’s claim on safe cities and gender responsive public services for women. On the occasion of the International Women’s Day our campaign “Safe Cities for Women” we seek to highlight the issues faced by women in India’s urban areas, and help women stake a claim for the city we need now!”