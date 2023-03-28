March Awareness: Preventing Colorectal Cancer through Screening

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 28: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the need for increased awareness of this highly preventable, treatable, and beatable form of cancer. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer type in the world, with almost 2 million new cases estimated in 2020. It is the third most common cancer in men and the second most common cancer in women after breast cancer. Colorectal cancer was also the second most common cause of cancer death worldwide, resulting in almost 1 million deaths.
Colorectal cancer typically develops from precancerous polyps in the colon or rectum, making regular screening an essential tool for detecting and preventing the disease. Symptoms tend to appear as cancer progresses, making early detection vital for successful treatment.
A colonoscopy is the best screening test available for colorectal cancer, and it is recommended to start having them at age 45, regardless of gender. People at increased risk may need to start screening earlier, depending on their doctor's instructions. Your doctor can also recommend alternative tests, including sigmoidoscopy, double-contrast barium enema, virtual colonoscopy (CT colonoscopy), fecal occult blood test, and DNA stool tests.
Your risk level is considered average if you have no history of colorectal cancer or polyps, no family history of colorectal cancer, no history of Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, and no history of previous cancer treatment in the abdomen or pelvic area. However, if you or a close relative had polyps or cancer previously, have ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, have a family history of genetic syndromes like Lynch syndrome or familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), or have had cancer with radiation to the abdomen or pelvic area, your doctor may recommend more frequent or earlier testing.
Recent screening guidelines recommend that anyone with an average risk of developing colorectal cancer should be screened starting at age 45. For average-risk patients aged 45-75, a colonoscopy every ten years is recommended, while selective testing based on individual factors is recommended for those aged 76-85. For those aged 85 and up, screening is not recommended.
In conclusion, regular screening is essential for preventing and detecting colorectal cancer, which is highly preventable, treatable, and beatable. Anyone with an average risk of developing colorectal cancer should be screened starting at age 45, and those at increased risk should follow their doctor's instructions for more frequent or earlier testing. By taking proactive steps, we can reduce the incidence and impact of colorectal cancer.
