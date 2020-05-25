Marcus Patterson: Hitting The Ground Running

Photo courtesy Luis Azevedo
The coronavirus did what opposing defenders couldn’t: slow down the celebrated rookie
The Covid-19 virus forced Portugal’s I Divisão de Basquetebol to end its season early, with five games still remaining. For Portimonense, who held the eighth and final playoff position in the league’s South Zone, the cancellation cost them a shot at the postseason and promotion to a higher league. It also cost fans the chance to see more of American newcomer Marcus Patterson.
The 6’4”, 200 pound Patterson enjoyed a sterling first year in Portugal, finishing third in the league in scoring and seventh in MVP voting while leading Portimonense in points, rebounds and steals, averaging 22, 9 and two. The scoring was especially noteworthy, since Portimonense finished in the bottom-half of the league in that department. Patterson alone accounted for a third of the team’s points and did so efficiently, shooting 52% from the field and just under 80% at the free-throw line. The 25-year-old was named to the All Portuguese 1st Division 2nd Team as well as its All-Import team.
Patterson’s full repertoire was on display when Portimonense faced Queluz, the top team in the South Zone. He put up 29 points and 10 rebounds against a higher degree of difficulty. A right-handed player, Patterson may be even better going left and looks comfortable finishing with either hand at the rim. He creates for himself off the dribble and off the ball works to get himself open. He also showcases the ability to create for teammates in both the pick-and-roll and out of post-ups. While many of his teammates struggled to generate clean looks against Queluz, Patterson showed a willingness to seek contact and the strength to finish through it. He was a threat from all three levels, hitting pull-ups and spot-ups from deep, creating for himself in the midrange and using dribble penetration to get to the rim and the line. On defense he has a knack for knowing when to jump the passing lanes, and despite the energy required from him as Portimonense’s offensive hub, he hits the floor scrapping for loose balls.
If Portimonense had been able to finish the season and held on to a playoff spot, it seems fair to say Patterson would have been the difference. It would have been interesting to see his impact in the playoffs. If he returns next season, having had a year to acclimate to the league and to his teammates, he could elevate his game and his team even higher. He could even end up the difference between Portimonense staying where they are or earning promotion.