Mast Culture Rap Battle - India Ka Rap Culture

The rap competition is the very first of its kind and will feature up-and-coming rappers.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Mast Culture, which is working to provide a platform to aspiring artists, is set to host the Mast Culture Rap Battle, the very first event of its kind featuring the country’s most talented and up-and-coming rappers.
The Mast Culture Rap Battle is open to rappers of all ages and will see some of the best rap artists face off against one another in the quest to finish the best. The 250 best rappers will be selected following a rigorous selection process and they will battle out in an online rap competition.
“We are thrilled to host the Mast Culture Rap Battle. There are many incredible rappers out there who are looking for that one opportunity to show their talent and skills to the world. The Mast Culture Rap Battle is an opportunity for rappers out there to present their talent. Rap battles are a great way for young artists to express themselves and build a fan following. We can’t wait to see the brilliant performances and face-offs during the Mast Culture Rap Battle,” said Akash Mahurkar, Founder of Boozing Brand Media, which established Mast Culture in 2022.
The 250 rappers will feature in the first round of Mast Culture Rap Battle. The rappers will be eliminated in each round and 15 will contest in the sixth and final round. The top two winners will be selected at the end of the round. The lyrical content, flow, and crowd response are some of the parameters the judges will use to determine the winners.
The first prize winner will get a cash prize of Rs. 60,000, while the second prize winner will get Rs. 40,000.
“Winning the Mast Culture Rap Battle is a sure-shot way of getting noticed and fast-tracking one’s career. The event has received an overwhelming response from the rapper community, and we are confident it will get even better in the coming days,” added Akash.
Mast Culture was established to provide aspiring singers, dancers, poets, writers, and other artists with a unique platform to enhance their knowledge and skills and turn their passion into a career. In just a few months, Mast Culture has grown into a group of professionals, subject matter experts, and academic validators and emerged as the only transparent community working for creative individuals. It has over 250 prestigious brands that are looking to work with talented artists from across fields.
https://www.mastculture.com/rap-battle
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.