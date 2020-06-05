Master storyteller Sabarna Roy Portrays Mind's Duality in Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020

The neo-modern English writer Sabarna Roy’s yet to be published Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020 charts out an altogether new territory in post-modern literature as far as its content and narrative style are concerned.
As it deals with what may be termed as the “other side of human psyche” of such globally famous and controversial literary characters such as Lolita, Humbert Humbert, Nikhilesh and Anna Karenina. These characters have no literary parallels.
Making these fictional literary characters tools, Sabarna Roy has made an inventive effort to explain the “Dark Side of the Mind” or psychic incongruities of the human brain that make them act differently in the novels, replicating life itself.
The author has tried to fathom scientifically what made Humbert nurture an unnatural relationship with Dolores in Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita or why Anna Karenina of the novel by the same name by Leo Tolstoy turns unfaithful towards or flirts with her male partners.
In the novel Ghare Baire, Rabindranath Tagore etches a unique character of a dual-mind held by Nikhilesh.
These characters are more issues of deep study of logic, psychoanalysis and behavioural science than mere protagonists of bestselling literary novels. Sabarna Roy tries to analyse these characters in the light of modern scientific studies in mind-mapping.
The author merits kudos as no one in the realm of English literature in India, to the best of our knowledge, uses scientific data, tools and methodologies to explain the “Dark Side of the Mind” of these fictional characters.
A civil engineer turned storyteller, Sabarna Roy shows his profound understanding of this particular aspect in Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020. He uses a novellic manner of ideas for this purpose: through two letters -- Letter to a Step-daughter and A Letter to Suranjana.
On turning over the pages of this book, the author apparently seems to try to break barriers of misconception related to characters of Humbert, Nikhilesh and Anna Karenina. Scientifically, he attempts to clarify that such characters personified dualism or obsessions that existed and still exist.
Sabarna Roy is a bestselling author of five books, they are: Pentacles, Frosted Glass, Abyss, Winter Poems and Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018 Time Frozen in Myriad Thoughts. In all these works, the author created very real-life-like characters.
In Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020 too, his characterization of Babazula merits a special mention as it conveys to the modern society the idea that a step-father can indeed love his step-daughter Tulip on equal terms as his own flesh and blood.
This comes across as a graphic sketch in the A Letter to a Step-daughter, the very first chapter of the book. This is equally touching as the “Nocturnal Conversation between a Step-father and Step-daughter over desserts and coffee” in which Babazula and Tulip discuss intriguing topics covering: Hegel, Marxism, schizophrenia, love and dualism and the true story of T S Eliot’s secret love story.
The density of a father – daughter relationship is built lucidly across ideas.
The book Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020 concludes with Winter Poems 2020. It again traverses through manifold moods of human psyche in the light of very complex passages of human brain that makes us commit follies, crimes and perhaps, other dark deeds.
Mastery of storytelling of Sabarna Roy becomes every evident when he brings up the issue of Bolshevik Revolution of Russia to prove his own theory which is “fundamental to everything was the recognition of duality”.
As writer of facts woven in fiction, Sabarna Roy evinced his resolute attitude to say the truth that the proletariats in Tsarist Russia were made simply the means to fulfill the leadership end of the Bolsheviks.
The author did not hesitate to say people like Leon Trotsky was murdered by Joseph Stalin in leadership race knowing fully well it would kick off controversies in the world.
Truth, howsoever bitter may be, should be spoken without fearing the outcome of criticism.