Matthew Gallagher on Discovering Purpose and True Calling

November 8: Unlike animals, humans are blessed with the ability to unveil their true purpose in life. Some might call it a nuisance, but the truth is, that is what makes mankind superior. Contemplating your existence and analyzing your true purpose in life is what makes you human. It’s easy for some of us to discover our true calling, but for others, it is a long, hard journey.
Matthew Gallagher embarked on this journey when he was only a child. He knew the purpose of his existence was to escape the poverty-stricken life that he belonged to and make a successful life for himself. A life he was proud of. He spent a large portion of his early life living in trailer parks. It would be right to say that it was in these same parks and below the dark Ohio sky that he unveiled his purpose of life, however, it took him years to finally discover his true calling.
Matthew worked as a programmer after dropping out of university and was a skilful coder at various companies. He led a comfortable life with his job as a programmer, but it didn’t give him the satisfaction he craved as a child. It just wasn’t enough. Acting interested him, so he tried his luck in Hollywood and bagged a few roles in films.
He wanted more, so he ventured into creating his advertising agency. It was only until a tragedy struck him like thunder, and it shook him to realize his true calling. His father died while he was still working at his ad agency and was also planning to pursue acting in another movie. He was shaken to his core.
Matthew spent months contemplating what he wanted to do in life and what kind of a legacy he wanted to leave behind for his children. It was through this tragic experience that he ultimately saw what he desired to do with his life. He inherited his dad’s watch, which gave him the idea of creating a watch club with the name Watch Gang. Using his professional skills in advertising and brand managing, he created his brand.
It gave him great success as it was something he had been looking for all his life. He advises all those searching for their life purpose and inner calling to actively seek it all their lives because one day, life does guide you towards it. It takes time, but it happens for sure.