Matthias Nezzar: A Stellar Millionaire Sales Specialist and Co-founder Of A Revolutionary Business Model

Matthias Nezzar is a celebrated French entrepreneur, sales specialist and businessman. He is the co-founder of a business model which has led hundreds and thousands of people around the world towards a path of financial independence and growth in business and skill.
Matthias Nezzar found his inclination towards selling at a young age while working as a salesperson at a sports club. In a very short period of time, he was able to deliver exceptional results that surpassed those of his trained colleagues. From that moment onwards, Matthias Nezzar knew that his selling prowess cannot be wasted or limited to a single sports club. Meeting international entrepreneur and "attraction" visibility expert David Michigan through a Facebook advertisement gave Matthias Nezzar the headstart that he needed.
Nezzar and Michigan combined their skill sets and the result was the introduction of the extraordinary Hybrid Coaching Model. Together they made the model known to various sports teachers, coaches and sellers around the world.
The Hybrid Coaching Model brings together coaches and students from around the world and gives teachers and sellers a global platform to showcase and sell their skills and equipment. Geographical boundaries no longer come in the way and coaches are exposed to a bigger market and increase in revenue. They can also continue working locally. The Hybrid Coaching Model uses a specific Hybrid Customer Acquisition strategy to help generate and direct regular leads and prospects to the coaches on the platform.
Till date, thousands of small scale entrepreneurs and coaches have benefited from this business model. It has become all the more relevant owing to the pandemic and the fact that markets have gotten restricted.
David Michigan and Matthias Nezzar have proved to be remarkable entrepreneurs by introducing game changing sales strategies to the digital space. The Hybrid Partner and Hybrid Coaching Model business generated millions during the year 2020.