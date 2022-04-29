Mattress Facts - How Many Did You Know?

Primary Keyword: mattress
Good sleep comes with a plethora of benefits. These include sharper memory, a healthier heart, weight control, a mood boost, steadier blood sugar levels, an improved immune system and increased productivity. But did you know your mattress impacts the quality of sleep you get? If your mattress has lost its elasticity, its foam has degraded or it doesn't provide proper ventilation anymore, it may be impairing your sleep. So, it's time to replace the mattress.
Not all mattresses are alike and it’s a good idea to keep certain factors in mind when looking for the best sleep mattress. Here are the most important mattress facts to know.
Mattresses Without Contoured Support Can Lead to Body Pain
While sleeping, many of us change our postures several times. For instance, you may doze off on your back but rotate to your side and your stomach while sleeping. If your mattress doesn't support all your sleeping postures, you can develop muscle pain. So, it’s important to choose a suitable type of mattress that provides additional support for an optimal sleep experience.
Memory foam mattresses offer contoured support as per your body structure and relieve pressure. Such an orthopedic mattress benefits people who already suffer from pain in their joints or other body parts. For better sleep, they can also choose luxury mattresses that come with an additional layer of padding along their edges for more comfort.
Nonbreathable Mattresses Can Cause Heat Traps, Night Sweats and Back Pain
If your mattress is not properly breathable, it can hamper your blood circulation. With this, the muscles can become stiff and ache. Heat traps often lead to severe back pain that is intense in the morning and reduces through the day. On the other hand, night sweats while sleeping can cause snoring, choking and allergies. A poorly breathable mattress can also worsen the heat generated from the body due to hormonal changes or imbalances.
To prevent heat emitting from below you while you sleep and avoid night sweats, you need a mattress with excellent air circulation. Look for a mattress with a soft quilted fabric of premium quality and breathable knitted top fabric that offers adequate ventilation. This will also increase comfort and reduce the chances of body pain.
Couples Can Benefit a Lot from Half and Half Mattresses
Does your partner prefer a firm mattress, while you like softer ones? If you or your partner is finding it difficult to get a peaceful night’s sleep or must wake up several times because of how the mattress feels, it’s a great idea to choose half and half customizations. So, you can curl up on the soft side, while your partner can lie on the firm side. Get the best of both the worlds by selecting a half and half type of mattress that is firm & soft, firm & medium or medium & soft mattress to please both of you. Now, both of you can enjoy sound sleep, and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.
Wet Mattresses are Breeding Grounds for Germs
Damp mattresses are the perfect home for bacteria, mould and germs to breed. Inhaling mould spores can lead to allergic reactions, like itchy eyes and throat, coughing and nasal congestion. It can also aggravate asthma and skin reactions, like rashes. It can even worsen existing conditions that impact the immune system or respiratory system.
What you need are water repellent mattresses. These types of mattresses have an inbuilt protector that protects against water spillages. Plus, they resist stains. So, if you sleep with your child, such mattresses can be a good choice.
Keep these things in mind can help you pick the best mattresses. When you buy mattress online, look for specifications like pressure-relieving, contoured body support, soft premium quality top fabric, excellent quality foam, anti-pilling, anti-sagging, water repellent and stain-resistant. You can also check for offers like a trial for 30 nights. Another important aspect is the warranty. Some come with 10- or 12-year warranties. When you shop online mattress, you may find descriptions like queen size mattress, double bed mattress, single size mattress and diwan size mattresses. Check the exact size of your bed to ensure the mattress fits well. If not, look for options like custom mattress sizes. You can also choose a custom top cover.
Before making the final decision, check out mattress patterns. You may also consider an add-on antiviral treatment to prevent infection from spreading.