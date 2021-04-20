Mauris Noronha takes inspiration from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray by helping people during the COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has shattered every profession, and majorly the low-wage workers and daily-wage workers have been affected by it. And since last year, the dark cloud of COVID-19 has made everyone’s life upside down. Amidst such difficult times, many people with their heroic acts have emerged who have helped the underprivileged and needy people. In the Mira Road area of the Thane district in Maharashtra, Mauris Noronha has been making waves for helping all those in need.
The social worker in his area has delivered ration kits and essential food items to more than 100 auto-rickshaw drivers starting from Mira Road till Jogeshwari. Inspired by the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Mauris has made sure to help people in any situation. Mauris’ distribution drive is spread in different areas like Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Goregaon and it goes till Jogeshwari.
He says, “A Chief Minister like Uddhav Thackeray Ji is a saviour. He is a true gem who thinks of people keeping all the prejudice and discrimination at the side.” On the appeal of the CM, thousands of people including Mauris Noronha have joined the bandwagon to help the poor people who can’t afford the basic necessities of life. Mauris in every nuke and corner of Mira Road area has been distributing and delivering ration kits to the needy auto-rickshaw drivers.
Noronha further revealed that he has made it a daily habit to distribute essential food items when he steps out of his home. Apart from this, Mauris has been serving people with dual purposes. Contributing effectively, he buys food items and other products in bulk from the vendors and distributes those items to poor people. “This way vendors earn their bread and butter, and even the purpose of donating to poor people is served”, said Mauris. With his noble work, Mauris Noronha is rightly urging everyone to make any sort of contribution to those in need.
Not only food items, face masks, hand sanitizers and essential commodities, but Mauris Noronha since the last few months is also helping the police force. Earlier the social worker initiated a distribution drive of face shield masks to the police officials. With the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Mauris is again standing up for the people and is helping them in any given situation.