Max Bupa’s Corona Kavach – The Perfect Shield To Safeguard Your Family’s Health

Everyone is aware that medical insurance is necessary but the number of options available in the market end up confusing most of us. Still, even after finally picking up a choice, it takes just one brush with a serious disease to show you that there is a lot to be understood before buying a health insurance policy. If you’ve experienced this, it is time to find a health insurance policy which doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket and which works as a safety net for you in time of illness. Something like Max Bupa’s Corona Kavach! This smart health insurance plan is the best option to choose in wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 crisis has affected almost every Indian household, whether directly or indirectly. In view of this fact, an individual or a family needs the right help to secure themselves against steep medical treatment expenses. Max Bupa’s Corona Kavach is the insurance provides the safety net that will save a COVID-19 positive patient’s life’s savings. The family floater plan provides insurance coverage between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 5,00,000. The flexible plan tenure (3.5, 6.5 and 9.5 months) helps you prepare for a life under pandemic, as is the situation currently. Other features of this health insurance plan are cover against Co-morbidities arising out of COVID-19, Home-care treatment equal to the sum insured value, and family combination applicable up to 2 adults & 4 children.
Moreover, you don’t need to deal with words like deductibles, pre-existing exclusions and sub-limits because Max Bupa Corona Kavach is a specific plan that only provides coverage against hospitalisation due to Covid-19. Max Bupa has other comprehensive options to pick up from, suitable for different health needs, which can offer more holistic health coverage.
The company will help you figure out whether you need an individual policy or a family floater, depending upon your requirements. Whether you are a single adult, a nuclear family member or a senior citizen couple, health insurance is, for everyone. Apart from deciding between a family floater or an individual plan, you need to choose a health insurance plan depending upon the kind of hospital experience you are looking for and your city of residence. Having said that, the truth about a policy is best described in the benefits it provides and the claim it honors.
Coming back to the Corona Kavach plan of Max Bupa, this health insurance plan is the need of the hour to cover the COVID-19 treatment. The policy works in accordance to the government regulations and it comes armed with features like No Room Rent Cap (covering upto single private room), Digital First Policy (Digital copy of policy available), Pre & Post Hospitalization (Expenses incurred 15 days before hospitalization and 30 days after discharge covered), Alternative Treatment (treatments under Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Yoga & Homeopathy covered), Home Care Expenses (Home treatment for COVID-19 covered on positive diagnosis), and Hospitalization Expenses (Covered up to sum insured expenses for COVID-19 hospitalization). Max Bupa has also reduced the waiting period for new buyers from 30 days to 15 days, ensuring that you and your family come under the security net of Corona Kavach at the earliest.
Max Bupa Health Insurance, one of the leading market players, also carried out a recent survey, which found that there was a 7-fold increase in the number of millennial Indians interested in purchasing health insurance cover, especially in case of treatment of new-age diseases. The survey reported that individuals, mostly those in their early 20s and 30s, are serious about investing in a health insurance policy. No doubt this change is driven by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but this is a change that is here to stay!
Max Bupa’s Corona Kavach – The Perfect Shield To Safeguard Your Family’s Health
Everyone is aware that medical insurance is necessary but the number of options available in the market end up confusing most of us. Still, even after finally picking up a choice, it takes just one brush with a serious disease to show you that there is a lot to be understood before buying a health insurance policy. If you’ve experienced this, it is time to find a health insurance policy which doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket and which works as a safety net for you in time of illness. Something like Max Bupa’s Corona Kavach! This smart health insurance plan is the best option to choose in wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.