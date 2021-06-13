Max Verstappen is Definitely the Fastest F1 Driver Out There at the Minute: Eddie Irvine

Monaco Grand Prix victory last month is an endorsement that the 23-year-old Dutch Formula 1 ace driver is one of the best talents in the current generation. Max Verstappen, the youngest to compete in the sport at 17 and youngest ever to win at 18, believes as a driver, one has to believe that they are the best, and with Red Bull he is doing the job of controlling the steering wheel and two paddles perfectly.
Proving racing potential against all-time great Sir Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team, is bound to attract critical eyeballs. Fortunately, he is proving his critics wrong and he says so rather bluntly—“You have to believe you can beat anyone out there. If you really think that's not possible, then it's better to stop, because it's never going to work out."
In an interview former F1 driver Eddie Irvine tells Guy Giles of Betway while discussing the 2021 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and his days with Michael Schumacher, that young and feisty Verstappen is “definitely the fastest driver out there at the minute”, but you have to say Lewis Hamilton is probably still the top driver.
About the ongoing 2021 F1 season, Irvine rates it amazing so far and it is going to be a great season. Speaking about what makes Red Bull and Max Verstappen more competitive, he says that after six seasons Verstappen is definitely getting his acts together.
“He’s always been super-fast, and you can see that he’s by far the most dominant team leader on the grid,” Irvine says, adding that it is a bit like the Michael Schumacher effect. However, he adds that Sir Lewis is a consummate professional with very few weak spots.
Sharing his experience about the pressure of an F1 title race, Irvine says “pressure is immense” as you have “got to give 100% all the time.” Speaking about his 1999 title race he says, “It was very difficult in ’99 because it was my one chance at the World Championship and we got close, but we didn’t quite pull it off.”
“It was a lot of pressure, but that’s what we’re paid for,” he adds.
On changes in 2 decades, Irvine tells the online betting site that it has become more professional, adding “but it doesn’t look as much fun as it used to be, that’s for sure”.
On getting personal with rivals, Irvine believes all is fair in love and war and F1 is also like a war situation, so there is no problem with criticizing or saying anything that one feels would help.
Sharing his experience as a teammate of legendary Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, he said, “It was amazing in one way because I got to work with who I still believe is the greatest driver of all time.”
“He dominated his team-mates massively,” said Irvine, adding he started to get older and wasn’t quite as quick but in the early days… It was an honor.
On learning from Schumacher, Irvine says. “It was hard to learn from Michael because it was just pure talent.”
Coming back to the 2021 F1 season and drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Irvine believes they are both de facto No. 2s, but it is not a great negative against two guys like Hamilton and Verstappen.
Hamilton is getting older now, and his pace isn’t as good as it used to be, says Irvine, adding that he is still in the game.
Irvine believes that anyone who goes against Verstappen is going to get beaten because of his pure speed.
It perfectly reflects in Verstappen's words, as told to Radio 1 Newsbeat, "I can only do the best I can, you can't do more than that. That's what I always try to achieve every single weekend".
In his words, to win, he has to be better than Mercedes and he has to be better than Lewis.
