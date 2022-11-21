Overview
Fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most common and widely preferred savings instruments and for good reason - they are safe, unaffected by market fluctuations and offer assured returns.
FDs are one of the most accessible savings instruments, you can start with nominal amounts with little to no charges. FDs are offered by a number of financial institutions such as banks, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and even post offices.
Tips to Maximise Your Savings with FDs
While FDs offer attractive and assured returns, there are some tips and techniques that you can use to make the most of your FD savings. Here are some tips to maximise your savings with FDs:
Tax-savings with a 5-year Bank FD
A tax-saving FD is one of the most commonly used tax-saving instruments. A tax-saving FD is pretty much like any other FD in the sense that you can deposit your money into it and it will grow at a specified rate of return for a specified tenor.
With a tax-saving FD, however, you can save up to ₹1.5 Lakhs per year, for which you can then get tax deduction under section 80C of the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961.
This FD generally has a lock-in period of five years, which means that you will not be able to make any premature withdrawals.
A tax-saving FD is a great way to maximise your savings as it not only offers assured and consistent returns, but also lowers your tax liability. The 5-year lock-in period also ensures that your savings grow uninterrupted and compound over time.
Laddering Deposits
Laddering deposits is a saving strategy that is commonly employed to make the most of FD savings. Laddering is a method of staggering out your savings into multiple deposit accounts that mature at different points in time.
This helps offer you higher levels of liquidity as each deposit matures at different times. Additionally, by laddering your deposits instead of putting them all in one deposit account, you can take advantage of rising interest rates.
Laddering is a great way to add some liquidity and flexibility to your savings and deposits.
Cumulative FDs
FDs are broadly divided into two categories based on the frequency of interest payouts - cumulative FDs and non-cumulative FDs. A cumulative FD is a type of FD where your return on FD savings accrue till its maturity. The interest is generally compounded quarterly or yearly or as specified in the terms.
If you’re not too keen on getting regular income payouts, you might be better off saving into a cumulative FD account as it helps you take complete advantage of the power of compounding by essentially reinvesting your interest income.
Avoid Premature Withdrawal
Withdrawing money from your NBFC or bank FD account before the date of maturity is known as premature withdrawal. Premature withdrawals have an adverse impact on your savings as they not only hinder the steady growth of your FD savings but also come at considerable cost.
Although many bank FDs and NBFC FDs allow free premature withdrawals under specific circumstances, it’s still quite likely that you may have to forgo a percentage of your FD savings as a premature withdrawal penalty. And most often, the interest earned on your FD savings are also deducted during premature withdrawals.
Letting your FDs grow interrupted is much more financially prudent than making premature withdrawals. A premature withdrawal should only be made during emergencies and should always be the last resort.
Additional Rate Benefits
One of the many benefits that you can make use of while saving into an FD is an additional rate benefit. Many banks and NBFCs offer higher interest rates to specific groups of people for various reasons. If you’re eligible for an additional rate benefit, consider making use of it as it can help you make the most of your FD savings.
● Senior citizen
Senior citizens can receive up to 0.25% to 0.75% additional interest on their fixed deposit savings.
● Online
When booking an FD online, you will often find that you can get higher rates of interest, especially with NBFC FDs. Moreover, with an online FD, you can compare and contrast your interest rates and choose an FD that suits your needs the best.
● Employee
Many NBFC and bank FDs also offer higher interest rates for their employees and their families.
Conclusion
FDs are a great way to make the most of your savings as they are safe, offer assured and consistent returns, versatile and accessible. While FDs offer predetermined returns, you can still adopt some habits and techniques to optimise your savings with FDs. This can include laddering deposits, savings into tax-saving FDs, taking advantage of additional rate benefits, etc.
Another way to maximise your savings with FDs is by saving into an FD that offers high rates of return. If it’s higher returns you’re looking for, an NBFC FD might work better for you as compared to a bank FD as NBFC FDs generally offer higher returns.
