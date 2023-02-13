Maximum DeFi Possibilities Emerge With Big Eyes Coin And Cardano's Stablecoin

DeFi has been somewhat dead for over a year now, and users imagine that we may soon return to exciting movements in the DeFi market, especially with the launch of new projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Cardano's stablecoin Djed.
DeFi has shown what is possible in the past few years. The prospect of decentralizing money and taking power away from central bodies who do not do enough to reward the owners of the funds. DeFi looks to give authority and custody over finances back to individuals while they are still exposed to opportunities to create wealth.
DeFi enables services and features like saving, lending and borrowing, staking, etc., all of which involve an exchange of value that could translate to making a profit and creating a self-enabling financial system. The DeFi market lost most of its value to the Luna crash, with several billions of dollars locked funds and market value wiped out of the ecosystem.
However, there are some interesting prospects with emerging projects looking to create new exciting ways to grow the landscape.
The Launch of Djed Stablecoin: A Boost for Cardano's DeFi Scene
Cardano is a third-generation blockchain developed by Input Output Global, a blockchain firm looking to create several other solutions for the future of the network. The network emerged as a highly scalable network and is a major competitor to Ethereum. Over the past few years, the network has made some impressive upgrades that have improved the value of the network and encouraged the growth of decentralized applications (dApps). The recent launch of the stablecoin, Djed, is targeted at growing and enabling DeFi on the network.
The newly launched stablecoin project Djed (DJED) has attracted over 27 million Cardano (ADA) tokens in about a day after launch. Djed has a reserve ratio of over 600% at the time of writing, which means that each Djed is backed by six times its ADA value. The ADA locked for issuing Djed is valued at more than $10 million at current pricing.
The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin was created in collaboration between Cardano code maintainer IOG and Coti, a layer-1 blockchain. Djed will be backed by other tokens and will require a collateral value of 400% to 800% before being released to a user. This overcollateralized technique would help Djed's value to remain steady amid market stress and avoid a repetition of terraUSD(UST), the infamous stablecoin tied to luna, which dropped by more than 99% in May.
Big Eyes Coin: A New DeFi Memecoin with Community-Driven Governance and Exciting Features
Big Eyes Coin is a new DeFi memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain looking to lead a new generation of memecoin projects and create a new meta. It's not the first DeFi memecoin, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) really transformed memecoins into DeFi wealth creators as we know them today, and Big Eyes is looking to replicate that success. Big Eyes is looking to introduce some new DeFi features to create excitement and draw people to the network.
In keeping the community vibe alive, Big Eyes will also adopt utilities across NFTs, gaming, and the metaverse, and they will power frequent community events, contests, and campaigns. The NFT especially would serve exclusively as access tickets to certain offerings from the project. The community-governed project is looking to use the DAO governance model to the fullest of its potential and help grow its ecosystem.
Holders and stakers will have some form of veto power to influence governmental decisions in the ecosystem. This will ensure collective governance and pool ideas from holders to push the project forward. As a memecoin, the meme narrative is complete, and the new cat memes are a revolution to existing dog memes.
