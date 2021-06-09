Mayank Jain- The Marketing Head Footing Virtual Distances for Your Social Media

Mr. Mayank Jain often says that he had a long-standing wish to help people optimize how they presented themselves to the world. However, back in 2015, there really wasn’t a lot going on digitally, and try as he would, he could not find ways to meet people in need of virtual assistance. With the rise of social media, Digital Marketing did gain some momentum and eventually this Chartered Accountant realized that it was time he began to offer his expertise to people struggling with online promotion of their ideas and services.
He conceived the idea of his marketing agency - Elite Discoveries half a decade ago, and since then he has managed to collaborate with over 1,000 clients for improving their social media. Moreover, he has effectively created a strong community of 25 different marketing agencies for channelized and bolstered guidance from a diverse set of creative minds. Given this highly innovative, and singular approach to digital marketing, Mayank Jain has successfully established his business in the Digital marketing industry.
However, things weren’t always as pleasant as they are now for Mr. Jain and his expert team of employees. There was a time when the company faced losses and found itself being cheated off by fraudulent mal-entities in the market. In discouraging times like these, Mr. Mayank Jain would often tell himself, “Never forget why you started this.” With such reassuring thoughts, he continued to strive and work on this project, which was very close to his heart.
Needless to say, his efforts paid off and Elite Discoveries soon hit off in its niche of specialization. Currently, it has reached five separate continents. Of course, this is hardly the beginning for Mr. Mayank Jain, who has much greater plans for his company’s advancements into the future.
Meanwhile our goodwill lies with this young visionary who, we hope continues to lie in God’s good graces.
