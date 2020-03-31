Mayank Rana is providing an Influential Platform for all women of India with his Mrs India Universal Beauty Pageant show

In the world of technology, Most awaited events today are Beauty pageants; these are eye candy events people and media wait for this kind of events in our society. Many today feel Beauty events and shows are evergreen things to do, and it can never go out of fashion.
Nowadays, beauty shows are not all about beautiful faces. Now Judges look for looks and strong-minded people who are the best in every department. After all, he or she who wins in city, state shows represent the country in future. So every show organisers are taking care of this point and giving the most beautiful and top minded people from their show.
We came across young lad name Mayank Rana who is a regular producer of beauty events in India. He has produced many top events in the past with all the big names of the entertainment industry. For him organising a beauty pageant events and shows is not a big task now. Yes, he works for a month for two days show. But every time he surprises people with his fantastic work.
Mayank Rana has become the most common name in the fashion world from the past few years and started with modelling now promoting models and beauties of India. Mayank is known for producing the most prominent beauty pageants of India.
Mayank Rana's name comes in very few India who is producing beauty pageants shows in India. In the past few years, he has worked with many big names of the fashion world and his group of friends are growing on a regular basis. His popularity is increasing in the modelling and entertainment world.
This year he is coming with Mrs India Universal with that show he wants to bring our best out of Indian women. He feels our women are the most beautiful and intelligent and no less than the world's top beauty pageants winners. To support bright and beautiful women of India, he is producing this event.
For this event, Yuvika Chaudhary, Ranvijay, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Zoya Afroz are taking an active part as a judge in Mayank show.
It will be a great competition and a fabulous opportunity for participants or say beautiful women who will be selected from thousands of beautiful women from India.