Meet Abdul Adnan: Rising Star in India's Business World

Abdul Adnan, a 22-year-old former actor turned entrepreneur, has emerged as a rising star in India's business world. He is the founder and CEO of (i international), a deodorant brand that is gaining popularity across the country for its unique fragrances and long-lasting effectiveness. Adnan has also signed Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj as the brand ambassador, further boosting his brand's visibility.
Adnan's success story began when he was just 15 years old and acted in a Tollywood movie called "Fidaa." He played the role of a cricketer in the movie, which was a huge success and crossed the 120 crore revenue mark. This experience inspired him to pursue a career in cricket, and he represented Andhra Pradesh in the Rajiv Gandhi U-19 national tournament held at LB Stadium. However, due to an injury, he had to leave cricket and focus on his studies.
At the age of 19, Adnan started his own company named Adgaz India Pvt Ltd and began manufacturing deodorants under the brand name (i international). He introduced unique fragrances and focused on creating a long-lasting product, which quickly gained popularity. Adnan also starred in a TV commercial for his brand, showcasing his acting skills and the quality of his product.
In addition to his success in the deodorant market, Adnan also entered the real estate market and quickly became known as the "real estate king." However, he turned down offers from big companies to buy his company, stating that he wants to capture the entire Indian market and eventually expand to the Asian market.
In a recent interview, Adnan emphasised that his brand's unique fragrances and long-lasting effectiveness are what sets it apart from competitors. He expressed his desire to expand his distribution network across India and eventually capture the Asian market.
Adnan's success story is an inspiration for young entrepreneurs in India who are looking to make their mark in the business world. He has shown that age is not a barrier to success, and with determination and hard work, anything is achievable.
