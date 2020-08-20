Meet Akash Ahuja, First Indian artist to have a billboard in New York’s Times Square

Akash Ahuja is a pop culture rapper, singer and a song writer that blends old and contemporary styles. Born in New York, the Indian-American artist made his debut in 2020. His unique mixture of “hip-pop” music with elements of traditional Indian sounds got his work to fame. He marked his global presence in February becoming the first Indian artist to have his own billboard in New York’s Times Square.
Akash's debut song 'Come Closer' became an overnight success. It was streamed on multiple platforms boosting his fan base. Inspired by his latest love interest, 'Can't Let You Go' reached the top 100 songs on iTunes, making it his next big hit. Ahuja's unique style of blending the old with the new, classical Indian music with western pop, masculinity and femininity while staying true to his authentic self resonates with people around the world.
Talking about his journey, Akash says “I've always been into music but my first official step was recording and releasing my single ‘Come Closer.’ I was so humbled and grateful to see it on a Times Square billboard. My dream is to help empower all lives by spreading love through my art. One thing I've learned is that love has tremendous power. Any time I've recorded music or done anything where love is the primary driving force, I've always been pleasantly surprised with the outcome.”
Every moment has been a learning experience for this young star as he continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. We wish him luck and success ahead.