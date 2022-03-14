Meet Ameer Hussain, a young NFT proponent and founder taking over the Defi space

He serves as the founder and creative director of a rising NFT community called Dark Echelon
March 14: It is incredible to know and learn about all those people who wish to make a mark for themselves by thriving off of their positive business approaches, passion, and commitment to taking their chosen industries to the next level of success. Knowing more about such individuals, professionals and entrepreneurs instils more positivity, hope, and motivation in budding talents of the world, ultimately inspiring them to realize the power of their dreams. Doing all of this and going much beyond in the vast and ever-evolving digital financial industry is yet another young and astute talent and an NFT proponent named Ameer Hussain.
Ameer Hussain serves as the proud founder and creative director of a rising and one-of-a-kind community in NFT called Dark Echelon, which consists of 520 pieces in the Echelon and offers holders and investors an incredible opportunity to have an edge with their custom tools, alpha chat, and launchpad. Ameer Hussain as the NFT proponent that he is believes that the world of NFTs, cryptos, and the whole of the Defi space is perhaps the only industry today that has consistently shown great signs of growth and development and also has the potential to keep growing even in the coming years, eventually dragging in every individual and organization to heavily adopt NFTs and crypto in their workings.
Talking more about Dark Echelon, Ameer Hussain says that it is about the City Of The Dark, an exclusive community that can only be entered by owning a Dark Echelon NFT. Being a part of the Dark Echelon, people can receive exclusive benefits like launchpad access to upcoming projects, NFT calls, and most importantly, access to their exclusive custom NFT bots, which will help people always stay a step ahead in the market.