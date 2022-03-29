Meet Amir Baluch, making his name prominent worldwide as a serial entrepreneur and fund manager

He is also a known physician and investor based in Dallas, Texas, and has achieved tremendously in all his endeavours.
Isn’t it incredible to know about all those people who, in multiple ways, always make sure to do something different that could help them achieve exponentially in their chosen industries? Well, the world is filled with too many talented beings, out of which only some of them go ahead in making their name prominent in their respective industries and sectors of the world. All these individuals have shown how with passion and pure love for something, one can go ahead in achieving anything and everything. Doing that and much more in the world of medicine and business is Amir Baluch, who has thrived as a serial entrepreneur and fund manager incredibly.
Amir Baluch loves to scale businesses, apart from his hobbies in reading and lifting weights. However, his astute business sense and understanding and his years of experience and knowledge in the business world has what brought him to the forefront of various niches in the world. He started at 21 years of age, and now with 21 long years of experience in the industry, he has proved his mettle as a true-blue professional who is concerned of other’s success and thus makes sure to teach doctors to create passive income and retire early through smart investment strategies.
He recalls how, when he was 21 years, his parents went bankrupt, and this opened his eyes to many things in life, which made him realize how relying on only one source of income can prove to be a disaster in life. He ensured to overlearn everything related to personal and business finances and gained multiple streams of income. This success of his further motivated him to educate others as well, teaching them how they can do it too and carve their own path to the success they seek in their careers and lives.
Today, Amir Baluch is an award-winning personality who has a list of awards and accolades to his name; some of them are D magazine Top 10 Bachelor in Dallas, selected to write business articles for Forbes, Top 10 Physicians for Functional Medicine and Aesthetics three years in a row by Top 10 MD. He serves as a successful fund manager for BioWise Capital. He even started a real estate development company in Dallas, Texas, which now is run by his brother Kamran Baluch.
Currently, he is running Global Ecommerce Consultants, a 200 plus employee company managing multiple e-commerce stores with private label, wholesale, and dropshipping models.