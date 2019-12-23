Meet Charismatic, Intelligent and Hardworking Child Actor Raman Thukral

Raman Thukral is the child actor on the block today; he has taken the masses by storm at a very young age.
Raman has transformed beautifully as an actor, and he is putting the best foot forward when it comes to his profession. To get recognition at his age need exceptional talent, and he is unique for sure. Raman Thukral has done movies to top TV shows in five years with top production houses and actors. He is able to impress all age people with his fantastic acting skill, and the man he is just 13.
Raman Thukral Charismatic actor: Raman Thukral is a charismatic actor, charming and very expressive in acting. Raman Thukral is able to give the right amount of energy when the camera is rolling. His charismatic presence and acting skills with power at his age are making him one of the best child actor of our time.
Hardworking: Yes, he is 13, but this kid is very hardworking and dedicated when it comes to acting. What we found about Raman is that he gives 100% in everything, whether its studies or acting. This kid can work for hours and hours, which is not an easy thing to do at his age, but he is able to do it regularly.
Fearless by Nature: Raman Thukral's other top quality is confidence. Yes, you will always see him doing things with confidence when you see him acting he doesn't look like a 13-year boy in acting.
Raman Thukral, the intelligent child actor: Acting skills, confidence, and Raman Thukral, is a smart actor too. He is an excellent young kid perfect in every department. When you listen to him, you will be blown away by seeing how articulate and well spoken he is at 13.
These are the qualities of Raman Thukral which has made him one of the best child actor in the film world and on TV.