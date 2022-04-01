Meet Dj Rockstar, a successful artist and music sensation in the Entertainment Industry

DJ Rockstar was titled Harry L Taylor III after he was born. He works as a law officer by day and by night transforms into a professional DJ. He began making music out of liking and passion. This career of his started as a hobby but currently he dreams his music profession goes on eternally.
The 45-year-old DJ cherishes new sounds and loves to experiment with new music and sounds to develop magic!
If we have a closer look at his life we'll see that Taylor was born on 15 January 1977 in Philadelphia, USA. Dj Rockstar was born to Harry L Taylor JR, his father, and Donna Sassa, his mother. He had two younger brothers. He was brought up in the Hill Creek housing project. He completed his schooling at Northeast High School. Sadly, both his parents and siblings died when he was at a relatively young age due to an accident. He is currently the dad of two incredible kids. He dreams to be a remarkable role model to his kids. He is now residing in the City Centre of Philadelphia. He makes an effort to sustain a healthy diet but his cheat food tends to be pizza. Moreover, he is 5ft 10" tall.
Looking at his career, he began to work as a DJ when he was only a teenager in various bars and clubs located in Philadelphia. He also has had his bit of Billboard hits back in the 90s itself. Currently, he is a resident DJ in many dominating casinos in Atlantic City. He has also worked in many popular casinos in Las Vegas.
His biggest inspiration is Jason E. Even though on this day they are true friends, DJ Rockstar however still looks up to him as an educator and mentor.
To this day he has collaborated with many artists and every collaboration was good in its own way. He had worked together with Blondie, the Jersey Shore cast, Joe Zangie, TKA, Rob Base, Tiesto, Kid ‘n Play, Big Sean at Welcome America, the lately deceased DMX, and Justina Valentine of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.He has also been on many tours, especially with Rockwell and Joe Zangie.
His favorite series to watch is Practical Jokers. He loves the color black. He also likes mashed potatoes and pizza is his cheat food.
Taylor also provides his services to charitable events such as Sunday’s fights, military benefits and also the annual FOP survivors fund party. He also donates a fraction of the capital he makes at his paying gigs to cancer and suicide awareness charities.