Meet Dr Ram Niranjan - A Doctor Who Exclusively Coaches Sports Personalities & Bodybuilders In India

Dr Ram Niranjan from Chennai is known for his excellent work in helping bodybuilders and athletes to maintain good physical health. He started his profession in 2016, but in 2020, Niranjan decided to become an MMD (Metabolic Muscle doctor( and helped these sports personalities to understand physiology and their bodies better.
There's an interesting reason why Dr Ram Niranjan decided to work exclusively for bodybuilders and athletes. The doctor wanted to create a safe space for these people in India to talk about anything - supplements, anabolic, etc. and get answers without being judged. The doctor helps and trains his patients to lead a healthier and better lifestyle.
Despite changing the lives of so many people, the doctor reveals that he has a lot to achieve. When asked about his journey to reach this stage in his career, Niranjan shares, "I believe I have barely started doing things. All these years, I have made sure I am up to date with my knowledge. I have been trained and mentored by top-level international coaches in the industry. So now I feel I am competent enough to help everyone who comes to me."
Recently, Dr Ram Niranjan was appointed as the brand ambassador of the nutrition supplement brand, My Protein. It's a big feat for him, and only people with immense contribution in their field get this considerable responsibility. But success doesn't come easily to anyone. When the doctor was asked what challenges he faced in his journey are, he reveals, "My life was never short of challenges. Starting with my heart failure due to a ruptured valve due to a collagen disorder in 2017 and getting two open-heart surgeries done in a span of three years, it was challenging. To make things even more challenging, I had a brain bleed and multiple stroke episodes in the past three years."
Today, Dr Ram Niranjan is a reputed name for helping sports personalities with health-related issues. Currently, he is studying masters in the UK. However, the doctor says that he wants to continue being a coach/doctor exclusively for athletes and bodybuilders. He wants clients from different parts of the country to connect with him and get treated without any judgement.