Meet Haresh B. Chhelana, who is on a Mission to Serve the Nation and the People of Society

March 14: Haresh B Chhelana, a 29-year-old inquisitive and persistent personality, is on a mission to serve the people of society and the entire nation with his phenomenal social working skills. He graduated in BSC chemistry and is currently working as Deputy Section Officer at the Office of The Minister of State for Animal Husbandry & Cow-Breeding, Government of Gujarat. Haresh is a faithful social worker dedicated to formulating, enforcing, monitoring, analyzing, and dissipating understanding of the concerned government department's social welfare schemes or activities.
Haresh B Chhelana confronts numerous government programs, health care issues, poverty, unemployment, child welfare issues, education-related issues, etc. He works closely with the Gujarat Government and is allied with renowned faces. Haresh makes sure that the government reforms and policies are served to every individual of the Gujarat state and also in downtown areas.
He has also encouraged farmers to take up organic farming. Organic farming is suitable for soil and human health. Over the last two decades, organic farming has been promoted in India because it steers enhanced agricultural income and has environmental and health advantages. The state government has encouraged farmers to resist chemical fertilizers and pesticides on the entire cultivable area. Gujarat is moving forward with a firm determination and will be a role model for natural farming. Haresh is making sure that the schemes which our government has come up with should reach the farmers without any delay or misguidance. Due to his persistent efforts, over 1.5 lakh farmers have joined natural farming in Gujarat.
Haresh has also lent his assistance in Gau-Samvardhan Yojana. Our government commenced this scheme to provide employment to unemployed youth and increase milk production. In this scheme, no interest has to be paid to animal husbandry. The department deposits the interest amount. Haresh helped the beneficiaries correctly understand the scheme and also encouraged them. He assisted them with the benefits of this scheme. In today's time, animal husbandry is a very developing business. Harsh worked for Pasupalak, i.e., animal husbandry, a branch of agribusiness in which many animals are reared for their milk, eggs, and other products.
Haresh put all his efforts into providing welfare to the people of society and nation and also decided to change the future of Gujarat state. From self-reliant Gujarat to the white revolution, social worker Haresh B Chhelana makes India self-sufficient. A hospital for every 10 villages for the health of the animals of Gujarat, Karuna Abhiyan, training of cattle rearers, promotion of women milk producers, many such campaigns were held under the supervision of Haresh. According to Haresh B Chhelana, the purpose of the white revolution was to instill animal husbandry, dairy development, and Gausamvardhan. It should reach the people to receive the service of animal treatment in the village.