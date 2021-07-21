Meet InspirationPreneur Renu Paswan – Woman Who Chooses to be Herself Despite All Odds

Three years ago, while working in a 9-to-5 job and after having published a book of hers titled “Live To Inspire”, Renu Paswan had an epiphany. She realized that after facing a lot of struggles in her personal life and having achieved a respectable position in the society, it was now time to give back to those who didn’t have the opportunities that she had managed to wrest for herself. Around that time, Renu had begun to be known as an “InspirationPreneur” because of her foundation “Live to Inspire”, which saw her working as a proactive life coach, motivational speaker and social worker.
She plans strategies for rural women who want to take up a livelihood, like a handicraft, etc, and then she helps them create indigenous products, which can be sold commercially. She travels to villages, including her own birthplace, to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In the past three years, she has met officials in the State as well as Central governments, sharing with them her plans and submitting her ideas for upliftment of the socially backward communities in India.
It is often said that people who pass through fire turn out to be diamonds. Same holds true for Renu, who is a qualified management professional and a source of inspiration for others who are struggling with different problems in their day-to-day life. Well-read, well-traveled and well-spoken, Renu is today associated with a number of causes that are concerned about rural women, underprivileged children and gender equality.
Born and brought up in Muzaffarpur, Renu faced a difficult childhood, as a girl child as well as being a member of the backward Paswan community. Apart from being a subject of social ridicule, Renu also faced discrimination due to her gender. However, instead of feeling dejected and quietly submitting to her family’s dictum of getting married at the young age of 12-13 years, Renu chose to take matters into her own hands and make herself an example for others.
Renu understands the importance of sharing her experiences with others because she believes that people get seriously motivated seeing someone else achieve so much despite all the difficulties. This thought inspired her to return to her native village in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, 20 years later, and strategize a grand campaign that doesn’t just create awareness about issues faced by local women but also streamlines development as per the UN roadmap. Talking about her mission, Renu says, “To carry forward my campaign, I prefers to be engaged with several organizations, including UN bodies like the UNGASS, CSW, UN-WOMEN, etc and WSIS, SEWA BHARAT & World Pulse.”
For her significant effort towards women empowerment and gender equality, Renu was awarded with the title “India’s First Inspiration Preneur” in 2019 at the World Economic Forum. She is part of “United Nations-Woman Forum”, which had her appearing on several TV programmes, where she spoke on gender equality and issues that plague women in the modern society. For her exemplary contribution to upliftment of individuals, Renu has received several other awards, including “Iconic Women of the Year,” “Women of Substance”, “India’s Achievers Award,” “She The Change”, “Nari Shakti Ko Pranam”, etc.
Today, as Director of her foundation “Live to Inspire”, Renu continues her motivating journey through several ventures, most of which are focused on generating livelihood for rural women and helping them move forward in life.
Talking about her mission for the future, Renu shares, “My ideology says, every life has its meaning and meaning of my life is to inspire others. I believe in spreading love and happiness all around in every possible way I can. My tools are writing, mentoring and speak out, especially for those who cannot speak for themselves.”