Meet Karan Dope, a successful entrepreneur and owner of Drip Films India

Ambition is the most important thing in life. An individual should always be ambitious in life and go after what they want. Meet Karan Dope, an entrepreneur and the owner of Drip Films India. Dope is a hard-working entrepreneur who is not similar to others. What makes him different is his "never give up" attitude towards life and always believing in himself.
At the young age, Karan Dope started working in the Punjabi music industry as a social media marketing head. Meanwhile, he worked for many music labels and artists that include Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moosewala, Sunanda Sharma, Jaz Dhami, Jazzy B etc.
Though Dope witnessed ups and downs in his career but nothing stopped him to follow his dreams. After working effortlessly for many years since 2015, Karan recently started his venture Drip Films India, a music video shoot firm forming a team of creative DOP's, directors, and showcased concepts to artists.
The entrepreneur, who hails from Punjab’s Mohali has worked for many renowned projects in Punjabi music, such as Sidhu Moosewala’s Bad, song Putt Jatt Da and album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL of Diljit Dosanjh, Ban of Sunanda Sharma, So Simple by Jaz Dhami and Gedi Grip of Jazzy B.
When asked about his achievements and dedication towards fulfilling dreams, producer and entrepreneur Karan Dope said, “Dedication and passion are what one needs to achieve his goals. Struggles in fact make you stronger and a better person to judge your decisions. I have heard many success stories and they in fact inspire me more to work towards my goal. There is a lot more to explore, make mistakes and learn from them to get better. I thank my friends and family who supported me in every situation.”
He further stated, “I started working as a social media marketing head in 2015. Before launching my own firm Drip Films India, I had worked with many music labels and singers. As everyone knows hard work pays off, I came up with my own venture after working round the clock for many years.”