Meet Melanie Avalon: Actress, Podcaster, App Creator, Influencer

October 22: The trajectory of one’s life is often determined by how he or she responds to the challenges thrown his or her way. Melanie Avalon has been no stranger to taking hurdles in her stride. She never let her chronic health issues quench her unwavering passion for inspiring people. Instead, she channelled her creativity towards endeavours that ultimately led to the birth of two top iTunes Podcasts, "The Intermittent Fasting Podcast" and "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast," with millions of downloads.
Before stepping into the world of podcasting, Melanie started in acting. From a very young age growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, Melanie was involved in community theatre. At 17, she was accepted into the early entrance program at the University of Southern California, where she double majored in film and theatre. Her impressive track record in college earned her many accolades: She graduated Summa Cum Laude, achieved the highest GPA in the School of Theatre, won a Hermes award for one of her short films, and received the Louise Kerckhoff Prize for best essay of the year in Gender Studies, despite not even being in the program.
Upon graduating, Melanie immediately landed a killer role on the Biography Channel's Deadly Wives, and since then has appeared in numerous films and television projects. Melanie's brilliance as an actor helped her secure a coveted membership in the SAG-AFTRA acting union. Soon after, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.
Melanie's podcasting journey arose out of a desire to ascertain the ideal dietary and lifestyle solutions for health and longevity. Podcasting proved to be the perfect outlet for sharing her findings with an expansive audience and encouraging them to embark on a healthier lifestyle. Her obsession for biohacking techniques inspired her to break the barrier that can sometimes make it seem inaccessible.
As an influencer, Melanie’s main tenet is only working with brands that have personally touched, if not changed, her own life. "I am extremely picky in my recommendations and extensively vet all the brands I work with. This cultivates trust with my audience. My audience knows that if I endorse a product, it is one which I personally use and adore."
Ever the entrepreneur, Melanie created the top iTunes app Food Sense Guide and is currently developing her first supplement, AvalonX serrapeptase. To further raise her platform on a wider scale, Melanie plans to develop her biohacking podcast for a TV show format.